Chiefland:
High School Football: Bradford (Starke) @Chiefland (Kickoff Classic) – Aug. 17
Chiefland will host Bradford (Starke) in its Kickoff Classic Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.
BMFB Mobile Pantry Distribution – Aug. 18
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will be holding a walk-up food distribution Friday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. (or when ready). It will be held at Chiefland First United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St., Chiefland. It is recommended that you bring a cart or bags to help carry the food. For more information, contact Monica Williams at 352-336-0839, ext. 35.
TCCRC’s Royal Tea Party – Aug. 19
Tri-County Community Resource Center will be holding a FREE Royal Tea Party for kids ages 4-12 and their parent/caregiver Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Tommy Usher Community Center in Chiefland. The event will feature food, games, giveaways & more. Children must attend with a parent or caregiver. Space is limited, therefore, pre-registration is required. For more information, call 352-507-4000.
Bronson:
High School Football: St. Petersburg Catholic @Bronson (Kickoff Classic) – Aug. 18
Bronson will host St. Petersburg Catholic in its Kickoff Classic Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
ONGOING EVENTS and MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information, call Toni Jenkins 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins 352-490- 5636.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment necessary. Address is 708 N. Main St., Chiefland. Open Monday-Thursday. Food Pantry hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thrift Store hours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
