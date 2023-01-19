Bronson:
The Children’s Table Food Giveaway – Jan. 23 and 30
Located at 680 West Thrasher Drive, Bronson, FL., 32621. Noon to 2 p.m.
Cedar Key:
Cedar Key Library Lecture Series – Jan. 19
Cedar Key Library will be hosting a lecture series starting Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. on Saving Ecosystems to Save Ourselves: Florida Nature Coast Conservancy. These lectures will be held at the Cedar Key Library.
Cedar Key Library Lecture Series- Jan. 21
On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m., historian and professional researcher Peter Frizzell will present the installment of 2-part lecture titles Hadley’s Harm: Lt. Gilbert Hadley and the 1943 Raid on Ploesti.
Lutterloh Building Open House – Jan. 21
The first building in Phase 1 of a massive effort to rehabilitate historic structures along 2nd Street in Cedar Key is about to have its public unveiling. The Ludderloh Building, which will house two new commercial enterprises on its ground floor, as well as three luxury vacation rental units on the upper level, will host an Open House for all interested folks on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 497 2nd St, Cedar Key. The public is invited to view the renovations and learn more about the total scope of this ambitious endeavor.
Cedar Key Woman’s Club Valentine Sweetshop – Feb. 11
The Cedar Key Woman’s Club will be selling baked goods such as candy, cupcakes, cookies and much more. Fresh, home baked whole cakes can be pre-ordered and picked up at the Sweet Shop Sale or request delivery. Please call Judy at 352-507-1177. This event will be held on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. , in front of the Jiffy Store on 2nd St. in Cedar Key.
Chiefland:
The Children’s Table Food Giveaway – Jan. 16Located at 707 N. Main St., Chiefland, FL, 32626. Noon to 2 p.m.
Dinner At-Home – Jan. 31
Please join us for Free Family “TO-GO” Meals: Dinner At-Home. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tri-County Community Resource Center. Pick-up Between 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. To reserve meals, call 352-507-4000. You must speak to a staff member to reserve meals (leaving a voicemail does not confirm your reservation). Or register online at: https://form.jotform.com/TCCRC/1312023.
AMVETS Post 42 Yard Sale – Feb. 4
The AMVETS Post 42 will be having a Yard Sale on Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 14472 U.S. Highway 19 Chiefland, FL. They will have all types of wares to be sold.
Trenton:
Turning Point Ministry – Jan. 20
On Friday, Jan. 20, we’re having our January Chicken Dinner (eat-in or carry-out); still for only $10 including dessert. Our physical address is 16750 NE 60 St. (Dairy Road/County Road 341) Chiefland. For more information, call 352-949-6501. Thank you for your support.
FOR VETS – Rock Bluff Band – Jan. 27
FORVETS is presenting The Rock Bluff Band at Otter Springs Lodge on Friday, Jan. 27. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. $15 dollars per person, with dinner. If you want to just dance, it is $5.
Retro Prom-Hosted by the THSAA – Jan. 28
Did your last prom end without so much as a kiss.... want a second chance?? Dust off your old tuxedoes and prom dresses and let’s try it again!
That’s right, the Trenton High School Alumni Association is hosting a night of music, dancing and memories from 60’s 70’s 80’s and 90’s! So come dressed up in your favorite era attired listen as our DJ spins all the cool records from past! The dance floor is sure to be rocking.... just don’t break a hip!
We will have prizes for the following:
“best dressed couple”
Most authentic (male and female)
and we will vote on a Prom King and Queen!
We are only selling 200 Tickets so don’t wait the buy yours. This is sure to be the social event of the year!!! $50/Person ,$75/Couple. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2269034069944970.
FOR VETS – Elvis Tribute – Feb. 10
Dinner and a Show with Jimmy Fields Elvis Impersonator at Otter Springs Lodge on Feb. 10. Doors Open at 6 p.m. $20 per person dinner and a show. drinks & dessert available for purchase.
Gilchrist County Women’s Club in Trenton – Feb. 10
Friday, Feb. 10 is our Annual Fundraiser: Pork Luncheon. residents/patrons can purchase a pork lunch for $10; includes BBQ pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and sweet tea. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Jan. 13 by the local club members making their way around town to local businesses, etc. Or call 727-742-5155 for tickets as well. We will offer free delivery to local places if one location purchases 5 or more lunches.
Williston:
Friends of the Williston Library – Jan. 21
Winter Book Sale including a Treasure Table. Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Any size paperback fiction $1 per bag. Children’s books free to children attending the sale. Help support our local library: 10 SE First Street Williston, Fl. 32696
Dunnellon:
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser – Jan. 26
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s Confirmation Class of 2023 invites you to join them for a homemade spaghetti dinner complete with salad, bread, a beverage, and a dessert. This fundraiser will help with the costs of the Confirmation Retreat.
Tickets are on sale starting Jan. 7 after the Masses and in the Church business office. Ticket prices are: $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12 years; children under 4 eat for free.
DATE: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
TIME: 2 Seating’s for Dinner 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
PLACE: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432 in the Parish Hall.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5:00 to 8:00PM and Saturdays 9:00AM to 1:00PM. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends.
For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing.
For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free.
Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success.
From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC?
Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
Tai Chi for Better Health
A Six Week Tai Chi class is being offered at The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland 707 N. Main St. (Fellowship Hall). Class Dates Tuesdays Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & Feb. 7, 2023.
Time: 4-5:15 p.m.
Limited Class Sizes Instructor: Liz Dalusio
Additional Info. Contact Person: Gerry Jesk, 352-949-4446
Treasure Camp Restaurant
Treasure Camp Restaurant will have live music every Saturday. They are located at 15249 NW 46th Lane, Chiefland, FL. For more information, you can call 352-493-7607.
