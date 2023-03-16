Bronson:
Job Fair – March 23
A job fair will be held at Bronson First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 460 S. Court St., Bronson.
Cedar Key:
Cedar Key Woman’s Spring Market – March 25
The Cedar Key Woman’s Club will be holding a spring market on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be held at the Yellow Club House, 7391 State Road 24, Cedar Key. Vendors welcome. Please call 352-543-0363.
Cedar Key Open House – March 20-26
Cedar Key Pottery will Have an open house March 20-26. It will be held at 13951 SW 77th Place, Cedar Key. For more information, contact 352-543-9165 or 352-215-2096.
Chiefland:
Spring Break Reading Kick-Off Party – March 17
A Spring Break Reading Kick-Off Party will be held on Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tri-County Community Resource Center, 15 N. Main St., Chiefland. They will have free books for K-5 students and will offer information about local library programs and have snacks and fun family giveaways.
Spring Time Sale – March 25
Springtime is here. It is time for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Spring yard and Bake Sale. Come out and see what is new or old. We always have some treasures and unique items. We might have just what you are looking for. We look forward to seeing all of our friends and love making new friends. The sale will be Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. We are located next to the Vineyard North, 14303 HWY 19 North in Chiefland.
Horseshoe Beach:
Horseshoe Beach 13th Annual Spring Festival – April 1
This year’s library-sponsored Spring Festival will be held April 1 on Main Street in Horseshoe Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. There is live music throughout the day. There will be a variety of vendors selling art, crafts, food and furniture. Face painting for the kiddos and a giant raffle with quality prizes.
Trenton:
Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival – March 25
The Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival is a free event that is happening in downtown Trenton. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be displays of Quilts, vendors, antique tractors and demonstrations.
American Legion Yard Sale Event – March 25-26
The American Legion Jamerson-Sheffield will host a Yard Sale March 25-26 From 9am-3pm. Located at 4200 US-129, Bell, FL 32619
Williston:
Friends of the Williston Library Spring Book Sale – March 18
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 18 Paperback fiction, any size, $1 a bag. Children’s books FREE to all children attending the sale. Lots of new inventory, both fiction and non fiction. Help support your local library.
Pre-Spring Breastfeeding Class – March 18
The Tri-County Pregnancy Center will be hosting a Breastfeeding Class on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. To register, please call 352-528-0200. The registration deadline is March 14.
Spring Fest – March 25
The Spring Fest is set for Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free event. The location is Heritage Park in downtown Williston, 116 N. Main St.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627
Caregiver Support GroupThe Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends. For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyour haven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
