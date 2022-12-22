Bronson:
Historical Society Book Festival – Dec. 31
The Levy County Historical Society Book Festival will be closed Dec. 24th but will reopen open on Saturday, Dec. 31st.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson. Great opportunity to do your Holiday gift browsing!
For more information, call Toni Collins 352-490-5636.
Cedar Key:
Christmas Decorating Contest – Nov. 23-Dec. 31
Drive around our small island of Cedar Key and help us select the best Christmas decorated home or business by category (Traditional, Modern, Simple, Cedar Key like).
Contest will run through Dec. 31. Pick up your ballot at the Cedar Key Welcome Center.
Chiefland:
Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service at Turning Point Ministry – Dec. 24, 25
A service of music and celebration will be held on Dec. 24. A gift will be given to each family who attend (while available). We conclude this service with “Shephard’s Run.” On Dec. 25th Experience Christmas with joy. Every 7 years, Christmas lands on Sunday.
We will celebrate by joining together wearing our PJ’s. It’s a lot of fun and a very meaningful moment to recognize the true meaning of Christmas-the birth of Christ-child. Come join us.
These events will be held at the Turning Point Ministry at 16750 NE 60th ST.(c/r 341 – 1 block north of Joppa Rd.) Trenton, Fl.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran – Dec. 24
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church invites you to join us on Christmas Eve for a Candlelight service.
We will sing carols and have a Christmas message. Everyone is welcome.
We are located at 14303 HWY 19 North, next to the Vineyard Winery. Service begins at 4 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Williston:
Walk to Bethlehem- Dec. 23rd
Walk to Bethlehem is located at 4551 SE RD 121 Morriston, FL. The last day will be on December 23rd 7pm to 9pm.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing.
For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc.
Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free.
Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
The Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City.
The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends.
For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 ct, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success.
From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC?
Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time.
To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyour haven.org.
Clover Squares’ Meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the 1st, 3rd & 5th Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
