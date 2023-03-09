Bronson:
Job Fair – March 23
A job fair will be held at Bronson First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 460 S. Court St., Bronson.
Cedar Key:
Cedar Key Woman’s Spring Market – March 25
The Cedar Key Woman’s Club will be holding a spring market on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be held at the Yellow Club House, 7391 State Road 24, Cedar Key.
Cedar Key Open House – March 20-26
Cedar Key Pottery will Have an open house March 20-26. It will be held at 13951 SW 77th Place, Cedar Key. For more Information, contact 352-543-9165 or 352-215-2096 for further details.
Chiefland:
Spring Break Reading Kick-Off Party – March 17
A Spring Break Reading Kick-Off Party will be held on Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tri-County Community Resource Center, 15 N. Main St., Chiefland. They will have free books for K-5 students and will offer information about local library programs and have snacks and fun family giveaways.
Horseshoe Beach:
Horseshoe Beach 13th Annual Spring Festival – April 1
This year’s library-sponsored Spring Festival will be held April 1 on Main Street in Horseshoe Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. There is live music throughout the day. There will be a variety of vendors selling art, crafts, food and furniture. Face painting for the kiddos and a giant raffle with quality prizes.
Trenton:
Gilchrist County Woman’s Club Spring Rummage Sale – March 10-11
Spring Rummage Sale Friday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. We are are in Need of Donations. Donations can be brought to the club starting Wednesday, March 8.
Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival – March 25
The Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival is a free event that is happening in downtown Trenton. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be displays of Quilts, venders, antique tractors and demonstrations.
Old Town:
Lower Suwannee Art & Nature Festival – March 11
Reserve Saturday, March 11 and prepare for a fun day of browsing!
It’s the sixth year of serving up a wonderful mix of local artists, artisans and crafters with live music and plenty of food. Admittance is free.
The festival grounds are just outside the waterfront community of Suwannee, 21 miles on South Hwy 349 from the traffic light in Old Town. Look for road signs pointing you towards the festival and Glen Dyals Park (21354 SE Hwy 349, Suwannee, FL 32692). For directions, go to our website, or Google “Glen Dyals 32692.”
Williston:
Friends of the Williston Library Spring Book Sale – March 18
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 18 Paperback fiction, any size, $1 a bag. Children’s books FREE to all children attending the sale. Lots of new inventory, both fiction and non fiction. Help support your local library.
Pre-Spring Breastfeeding Class – March 18
The Tri-County Pregnancy Center will be hosting a Breastfeeding Class on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. To register, please call 352-528-0200. The registration deadline is March 14.
Spring Fest – March 25
The Spring Fest is set for Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free event. The location is Heritage Park in downtown Williston, 116 N. Main St., Williston.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Note: The Clean up event scheduled for this Saturday at the Butler Cemetery has been cancelled.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends. For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now.
Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyour haven.org.
Fix Them All Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success. From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC? Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
Treasure Camp Restaurant
Treasure Camp Restaurant will have live music every Saturday. They are located at 15249 NW 46th Lane, Chiefland, FL. For more information, you can call 352-493-7607.
Morriston Baptist Church Quilters
The quilting group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41, to make and assemble quilts, to learn new techniques, in addition to how to quilt, and for the fellowship with other like-minded women. Members come from Dunnellon and the Williston area, and church affiliation is not a criteria to join.
For more information about the group or to learn how to quilt, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.
Automotive Swap Meet Meetings
Automotive Swap meet on the last Saturday of the month. Time is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meetings are held at 1512 NW 5th St., Chiefland. Call 352-493-2532 for more information.
