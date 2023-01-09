Bronson
Nature Coast CDE & CT – Jan. 12-15
Welcome to Black Prong! The Nature Coast CDE & CT is taking place all across the property, over four days. If you would like to learn more about Combined Driving Events (CDE), check out this blog post! https:// blackprong.com/what-is -combined-driving/
Thursday Dressage: The Dressage Phase will take place in the Turf Arena on the North end of the property.
Friday Dressage and CT Cones: The Dressage Phase will take place in the Turf Arena on the North end of the property.
The Cones Phase for the CT will take place in the south grass field.
Saturday Marathon: The Marathon Phase will take place in the center of the property just behind the Main Pavilion.
Sunday CDE Cones: The Cones Phase for the CDE will take place in the Turf Arena at the north of the property.
Spectators: We will do our best to provide chairs, but they are first come first serve. You may want to bring your own chairs to ensure you will have somewhere to sit. The Galloping Gourmet food truck will be open for breakfast and lunch for this event.
Additional event details here: https://blackprong.com/event/2023-nature -coast/
The Children’s Table Food Giveaway – Jan. 16
Bronson, noon to 2 p.m. located at 680 West Thrasher Drive, Bronson, FL. 32621
Chiefland
Tri-County Community Resource Center Kids’ Coat Giveaway – Jan. 12
For more information about the Kids’ Coat Giveaway, you can go to their Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/TriCountyResources/ or call them at 352-507-4000. The center’s hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. until noon.
Dinner At-Home – Jan. 31
Please join us for Free Family “TO-GO” Meals: Dinner At-Home. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tri-County Community Resource Center. Pick-up Between 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. To reserve meals, call 352-507-4000. You must speak to a staff member to reserve meals (leaving a voicemail does not confirm your reservation). Or register online at: https://form.jotform.com/TCCRC/1312023.
Trenton
Raid of Otter Springs Reenactment – Jan. 13-15
6th Annual Raid of Otter Springs Reenactment Jan. 13-15. Friday, Jan. 13 is educational day for the school children. Battles Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. $5 a person. Children ages 7 and younger Free. Veterans with ID Free.
Gilchrist County Women’s Club in Trenton – Feb. 10
Friday, Feb. 10 is our Annual Fundraiser: Pork Luncheon. residents/patrons can purchase a pork lunch for $10; includes BBQ pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and sweet tea. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Jan. 13 by the local club members making their way around town to local businesses, etc. Or call 727-742-5155 for tickets as well. We will offer free delivery to local places if one location purchases 5 or more lunches.
Williston
Friends of the Williston Library – Jan. 21
Winter Book Sale including a Treasure Table.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Any size paperback fiction $1 per bag.
Children’s books free to children attending the sale.
Help support our local library: 10 SE First Street
Williston, Fl. 32696
The Children’s Table Food Giveaway- Jan. 13
Williston Food Giveaway is located: 250 NW 6th Blvd. Highway 121, Williston, FL
Kimberly’s 4th Annual Snow Party – Jan. 14
Did someone say SNOW in Florida!!! Yes, we did!!! Come join us for Kimberly’s 4th Annual Snow Party where Snowflakes are kisses from Heaven. You can brave the Snow Slides on Real Sleds with Real Snow, go Ice skating at the Ice Rink, Ride the Historical Train, take a Pony Ride, go round and round on the Historical Ferris Wheel, ride the Carousel , bounce in the Bounce Houses, play at Fort Kirby, or ride one of the other kiddy rides.
Not into rides then visit one of the 50+ Craft Vendors or various Food Trucks! It’s a day of fun you do not want to miss! Tickets are a $12 donation in advance @ www.eventbrite.com, or $15 at the gate the day of the event.
The park opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. All rides and train rides will open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. The last train ride will leave the station at approximately 4 p.m. The train runs approximately every 30 minutes.
This event will held at the Kirby Family Farm, 19630 NE 30 St., Williston, FL 32696
Dunnellon
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser – Jan. 26
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s Confirmation Class of 2023 invites you to join them for a homemade spaghetti dinner complete with salad, bread, a beverage, and a dessert. This fundraiser will help with the costs of the Confirmation Retreat.
Tickets are on sale starting Jan. 7 after the Masses and in the Church business office. Ticket prices are: $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12 years; children under 4 eat for free.
DATE: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
TIME: 2 Seating’s for Dinner 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
PLACE: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432 in the Parish Hall.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5:00 to 8:00PM and Saturdays 9:00AM to 1:00PM. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends.
For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing.
For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free.
Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time.
To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success.
From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC?
Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
Tai Chi for Better Health
A Six Week Tai Chi class is being offered at The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland 707 N. Main St. (Fellowship Hall). Class Dates Tuesdays Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & Feb. 7, 2023.
Time: 4-5:15 p.m.
Limited Class Sizes Instructor: Liz Dalusio
Additional Info. Contact Person: Gerry Jesk, 352-949-4446
