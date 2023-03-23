Fanning Springs:
The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties – March 28
Are you new to the area, love gardening or want to learn more? The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties will meet Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the Fanning Springs Community Church, 17930 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs. The program will be presented by Judee Mundy, Hearthstone Botanical Gardens. All guests and members are invited to attend. The club’s mission is to gain insight and knowledge on plants and our environment along with enjoying social relationships. Enjoy a great night with door prizes and potluck light refreshments.
Easter Egg Hunt – April 7
Tri-County Nursing Home will hold a Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7. It is free to the public. The location is 7280 FL-26, Trenton, FL 32693.
A Community Easter Sunrise Service – April 9
On Sunday, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. at Fort Fanning Outdoor Amphitheater. We invite you to join us as we gather again together to proclaim “He IS Risen indeed!” This event is led by the folks from Fanning Springs Community Church, Joppa Baptist Church, Priscilla Baptist Church, and Redemption Church. After the service Joppa Baptist Church invites everyone to a Covered Dish Breakfast Fellowship at their church building at 7530 NW 165th Street, Trenton, Florida. Want more information? Please call Fanning Springs Community Church at 352-463-2602
Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt – April 9
Easter Sunday at 1 Fanning Springs Moose Lodge is hosting an Easter party for the kids! Egg hunt, games, prizes! And Easter bunny will be there too! Free food and candy for kids and take pics with the bunny! Come one, come all, and share with us! We are getting ready and look forward to seeing all those smiling faces there will be games and great prizes goodie bags and more Located at 8231 NW 167th Pl, Fanning Springs, FL 32693
Bronson:
Job Fair – March 23
A job fair will be held at Bronson First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 460 S. Court St., Bronson.
Cedar Key:
Cedar Key Woman’s Spring Market – March 25
The Cedar Key Woman’s Club will be holding a spring market on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be held at the Yellow Club House, 7391 State Road 24, Cedar Key. Vendors welcome. Please call 352-543-0363.
Cedar Key Open House – March 20-26
Cedar Key Pottery will Have an open house March 20-26. It will be held at 13951 SW 77th Place, Cedar Key. For more information, contact 352-543-9165 or 352-215-2096.
Cedar Keys Light Station Visit and Tour – March 29
The Levy County Historical Society is taking reservations to visit and tour the Cedar Keys Light Station on Seahorse Key Wednesday, March 29. For more information, call Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Chiefland:
Grand Opening Event – March 23
Elite Outdoor Building LLC, 14107 NW U.S. 19, Chiefland.
The Cooks of Turning Point – March 24
Turning Point Church will be preparing a half Roasted Chicken Dinner Friday March 24th from 5pm until 7pm, only $10.00 a plate. For More Information call 352-493-0015 or 352-463-1882, located 1670 C/R 341 (Dairy Rd) Chiefland, FL.
Spring Time Sale – March 25
Springtime is here. It is time for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Spring yard and Bake Sale. Come out and see what is new or old. We always have some treasures and unique items. We might have just what you are looking for. We look forward to seeing all of our friends and love making new friends. The sale will be Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. We are located next to the Vineyard North, 14303 HWY 19 North in Chiefland.
Community Egg Hunt – April 2
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: APRIL 2. The LARGEST Community Egg Hunt in the Tri County area IS BACK! This year, your kids will have over 40,000 CANDY FILLED EGGS to hunt! And the best part is, it’s ABSOLUTELY FREE! Just bring a basket or a bag to gather up all the eggs! Sunday, April 2nd, 4-6 p.m. Strickland Park & Recreation, Chiefland.
Horseshoe Beach:
Horseshoe Beach 13th Annual Spring Festival – April 1
This year’s library-sponsored Spring Festival will be held April 1 on Main Street in Horseshoe Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. There is live music throughout the day. There will be a variety of vendors selling art, crafts, food and furniture. Face painting for the kiddos and a giant raffle with quality prizes.
Trenton:
Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival – March 25
The Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival is a free event that is happening in downtown Trenton. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be displays of Quilts, vendors, antique tractors and demonstrations.
American Legion Yard Sale Event – March 25-26
The American Legion Jamerson-Sheffield will host a Yard Sale March 25-26 From 9am-3pm. Located at 4200 U.S.-129, Bell, FL 32619
Bell:
EGGSTRAVAGANZA and Spring Festival – April 8
The ENTIRE Community & surrounding Communities are invited to join us for the 2nd Annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA & Spring Festival. It’s going to be BIG! It grows every year, & you want to be there! This is a FREE EVENT & fun for the whole Family!
Williston:
Friends of the Williston Library Spring Book Sale – March 25
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 18 Paperback fiction, any size, $1 a bag. Children’s books FREE to all children attending the sale. Lots of new inventory, both fiction and non fiction. Help support your local library.
Spring Fest – March 25
The Spring Fest is set for Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free event. The location is Heritage Park in downtown Williston, 116 N. Main St.
Spring Market at Dixie J’s – March 25
Come join us for our Spring Market. We offer farmhouse furniture, home decor, antiques, boutique clothing, jewelry, vintage treasures, jams, pickles, local honey, spring decor and much more! 112 West Noble Ave. Williston, FL 32696
Easter Egg Hunt at Amber Brooke Farms – April 1
Join us to celebrate Easter during our 10 Thousand Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1st! This event is from 10AM to 5PM at our farm. Bring your own baskets to fill General Admission – (1 yrs & under – Free!), $13 – Advance purchase, $15 – The day of and at the door.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends. For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.