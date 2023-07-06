Chiefland:
Book Club Launch Party – July 11Tuesday, July 11, 2:00pm at Luther Callaway Library 104 NE 3rd St.
Chiefland. Come join a new book club meeting monthly at the library! Meet the other members and pick up the first month’s book, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. There will be several extra copies of the book available to take out from the library. Hosted by the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library.
Vacation Bible School Registration – July 12-14
Pool Party – Make a Splash with Jesus: July 12-14 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Splash Down – Family Fun Night, Friday July 14, 2023 ,Ice Cream Social, Fun Games, Bounce House, and Waterslide. For More Information you can contact Light House Word Church 2350 ALT US- 27 S Chiefland. 352-493-1554
Williston:
Music Bingo on Ladies Night – July 8
Ladies dinner will start at 5:30. Music Bingo at 7 pm. Amvets Post 444 Williston, FL, 13751 NE 52nd Place, Williston.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall.
For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Library Summer Programs
Starting June 5th-June 30th, the Levy County Library Summer Programs from 10-11:30 a.m. Each location will have a special day. Please call your local library to find out.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1, 2023. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment.
For more information call Toni Jenkins (352) 221-1136 or Toni Collins (352) 490- 5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook.
All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
