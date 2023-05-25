Chiefland:
May Day Festival – May 27
The May Day Festival is set for Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buie Park in Chiefland.
Tour de Melon – June 3
The 12th annual Tour de Melon will take place Saturday, June 3 in Chiefland. For more information, visit the Tour de Melon Facebook page, @Tour de Melon, https://www.facebook.com/tourdemelon.
Chiefland Watermelon Festival – June 3
The 69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival is set for Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address is 23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland.
Tie Dye Workshop – June 10
A Tie Dye Workshop will be held Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, located at 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland. Please register by Wednesday, May 31 at the library desk. Join the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library and the awesome Mr. Mac to create your dye art. Several patterns to choose from. $7 pre registration is required to reserve your space and includes all supplies for the workshop as well as your shirt.
Cedar Key:
Memorial Day Remembrance – May 29
Cedar Key CKVETS will be holding a Memorial Day remembrance at Cedar Key Cemetery at 11 a.m. Address is 1051 Gulf Blvd., Cedar Key.
Fanning Springs:
Garden Club of the Tri-Counties – May 30
Are you new to our area, love gardening or want to learn more? The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties will meet Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Fanning Springs Community Church, 17930 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs. The program will be on ’The Southern Living Collection’ presented by Bruce Cavey.
All guests and members are invited to attend. The club’s mission is to gain insight and knowledge on plants and our environment along with enjoying social relationships. Enjoy a great night with plant related door prizes and potluck light refreshments.
Trenton:
Memorial Day Remembrance – May 29
A Memorial Day remembrance will be held Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Gilchrist County Memorial Courtyard. Address is 112 S. Main St., Trenton.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in and scan our library to stock up for your summer reading. Also to learn about our upcoming programs. 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson (½ block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.