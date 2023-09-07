Trenton Almost Fall Festival – Sept. 9
Location: Douberly Farms, 14550 NE 20th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free event.
Grandparents Day – Sept. 10 Patriot Day and National Day of Prayer & Remembrance – Sept. 11 Food Distribution – Sept. 11
Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Childrens Table, 680 W. Thrasher Drive, Bronson.
Bread of the Mighty Mobile Food Distribution – Sept. 15
Beginning 9:30 a.m. or when ready at Chiefland United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St. No ID or fee required.
Fall Outdoor Market – Sept. 16
Williston Horseman’s Park, 803 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free event.
Food Distribution – Sept. 18
Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Childrens Table, 680 W. Thrasher Drive, Bronson.
Bread of the Mighty Mobile Food Distribution – Sept. 22
Begins at 9:30 a.m. or when ready. James H. Cobb Park, 200 Picnic St. in Bronson.
No ID or fee required.
First Day of Fall Book Sale – Saturday, Sept. 23
Friends of the Williston Library “First Day of Fall” book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30-11:30 at the Williston Public Library.
All paperback fiction is $1 per bag and children’s books are free to children attending the sale.
Third annual Fall Festival – Saturday, Sept. 23
Amber Brooke Farms, Sept. 23 starting at 10 a.m. 3250 NE 140th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. Entrance fee is required.
ONGOING EVENTS and MEETINGS
The Williston AARP Group
The Williston AARP Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month in Thompson Hall of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 661 NW First Ave., Williston. All seniors are invited to enjoy the fun and make new friends.
For more information, call 352-208-1450 and leave a message.
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall.
For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1.
The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment.
For more information, call Toni Jenkins 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins 352-490- 5636.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment necessary. Address is 708 N. Main St., Chiefland. Open Monday-Thursday. Food Pantry hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrift Store hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook.
All programs at TCCRC are free unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 N. Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland.
Call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
