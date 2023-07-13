Chiefland:
Chalk Art Party/ Book Fair – July 14
Tri-County Community Resource Center will be presenting a Chalk Art Party and Book Fair Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m.-noon. Pre-registration is not required. All ages are welcome. The resource center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Cooking Demo & Nutrition Workshop – July 18
Tri-County Community Resource Center is currently taking registrations for its second Healthy Eating Workshop. The event is presented by Feeding Florida and will be held Tuesday, July 18 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. To ensure enough supplies, pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.tri countyresourcecenter.com/.
Children’s Story Time – July 19
The Friends of the Luther Callaway Library will be having a Children’s Story Time Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Join Mr. Mac and Mrs. Liz as they read stories from “Homer Price” by Robert McCloskey and “Frog and Toad Are Friends” by Arnold Lobel. This event is open to all ages. Parents must stay with their children. The Luther Callaway Library is located at 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland.
BMFB Mobile Food Pantry – July 21
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will be doing a walk-up food distribution Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. (or when ready). It will be held at Chiefland First United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St., Chiefland. It is recommended that you bring a cart or bags to help carry the food. For more information, contact Monica Williams at 352-336-0839, ext. 35.
Fanning Springs:
Fundraiser Yard Sale/Plant Sale – July 15
The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties is having a Fundraiser Yard Sale/Plant Sale Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be held at Fanning Springs Community Church, 17930 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs.
ONGOING EVENTS and MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall.
For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Levy County Library Summer Programs
Starting June 5-30, the Levy County Library Summer Programs from 10-11:30 a.m. Each location will have a special day. Please call your local library to find out.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1, 2023. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment.
For more information call Toni Jenkins (352) 221-1136 or Toni Collins (352) 490- 5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook.
All programs at TCCRC are free unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.