Approaching a milestone

WILLISTON — A small, tight-knit congregation will soon be reaching a rather large accomplishment.
First Presbyterian Church of Williston will celebrate 100 years of service to the community on Saturday, April 1.
The milestone anniversary holds a special meaning to those who have been a part of the church through the years. This is especially the case for Rev. Joan Wells, CRE, who has served as pastor at the church for the last five years.
“I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said in a phone interview. “We are truly a church family. We care about one another.”
Presbyterians come to Williston
The legacy of First Presbyterian Church of Williston came to fruition on April 1, 1923, when 15 Christians held a meeting with Rev. A.P. Gregory and Rev. I.E. Phillips, ministers who were representing the Suwannee Presbytery, to organize the church. It was Phillips who would wound up being called to serve as the church’s first pastor.
Church takes shape, renovations/additions
Two years following that meeting, and with the financial assistance and guidance from the Suwannee Presbytery, these individuals constructed the first part of the church building in 1925 on the corner of NE First Street and Third Avenue. This would be the beginning of several future additions/renovations to the church in the coming years.
In 1947, work began on the addition of a fellowship hall and remodeling of the sanctuary. The fellowship hall was finished and dedicated after charter member, historian and all-around church woman, Ruby Ross, in 1950.
But following those renovations in 1950, there was something else that the church had long been envisioning. This was a steeple.
Several of the church’s members had contributed to a memorial fund, with the building of a steeple in mind. Many faithful members worked as a committee starting in 1975, and they agreed that the approved price would be $4,460. A small memorial fund was in place, and the money used to complete the project would come from solicited pledges in an “Every Member Canvas.” If needed, the trustees were authorized to borrow up to $1,000.
The steeple “dream” was fulfilled on Thursday, Jan. 6, 1977, at 2:15 p.m. A dedication service was held on May 8, 1977.
Women in the church
Pastor’s wives are always special and provide much to the success of the church. And there were many at First Presbyterian Church of Williston. However, several others who were not wives also played vital roles, as well.
The Presbyterian Auxiliary (Women of the Church) was formed in 1924. The group’s projects included the Foreign Missions Offering, the Home Missions Offering and the Ministerial Relief Offering.
Several of the group’s projects were focused on local issues. Among a few included food banks and Christmas presents for those confined to long-term care facilities.
Furthermore, it could arguably be described as still being a man’s world heading into the 1980s. And women, generally speaking, were not part of a governing body in many churches. This was especially true with Presbyterians (it is still true in one branch of the Presbyterian church).
But a woman whose church service was beyond reproach broke into the man’s world of Williston Presbyterian on Jan. 8, 1984, when Mrs. F.W. (Rosa Mae) Priest was elected and ordained the first woman Elder.
Priest had been born into a Presbyterian family and was a member of the Morriston Church until it closed. She served in many capacities over the years, teaching Sunday school, offices in Presbyterian women organizations, Pianist and directing Bible study.
Other impactful women in the church included Ross, who was a mover and shaker in the idea and construction of the Fellowship Hall, and Betty O’Neil (Mrs. William). She provided a great deal of value to various needs and was the first women – along with Priest – on the “Pulpit Committee.”
O’Neil recently passed and was probably the last of the “first woman doing...whatever.”
Currently, First Presbyterian Church of Williston has roughly “20 to 25” members. Wells said a good majority of friends of the congregation will also attend regularly as well as folks from up north who travel down during the winter.
And while they may be small, Wells again expressed that family environment at the church and how everyone watches out for each other.
“I see the members of our church,” she said. “They volunteer. They live their faith. It is a remarkable and loving thing to be a witness to and to share in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.