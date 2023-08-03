Applications open for Central Florida Peanut Festival photography, pumpkin decorating contests

WILLISTON — The 34th annual Central Florida Peanut Festival is still a few months away. However, preparations for arguably the city’s biggest event of the calendar year are already well underway.
This year, in conjunction with the festival, the event’s organizer, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, is also sponsoring a photography and pumpkin decorating contest.
Applications for the two contests are available now and can be picked up in the chamber’s office at Williston City Hall (50 NW Main St., Williston) or be requested via email to CFLPeanut Festival@gmail.com.
There are three divisions for the festival’s photo contest. Children (ages 6-11), youth (ages 12-16) and adult (17+). The photos submitted must follow the theme of the contest, which is “Williston Loves Peanuts.”
Ideas related to this theme include: Planting, grading, harvesting, eating and food.
Other rules for the photo contest are seen below.
- All photographs entered into contest must be the work of the person whose name appears on the first line of the form.
- Photographs should not have been published anywhere in the last 12 months.
- Photos do not have to be matted or framed but must meet the minimum size of 5x7 inches.
- Photographers should tape their name and the name of the entry on a small piece of paper and affix it to the back of the photo.
Entries can be dropped off at the chamber’s office Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. They can also be mailed to P.O. Box 369, Williston, FL 32696 from noon July 17 – noon Sept. 20.
Winners in each category will be announced Thursday, Sept. 28 and awarded a cash prize at noon Saturday, Oct. 7 during the peanut festival.
Winners should bring identification with them to claim winnings and also agree to be photographed for various media outlets.
The top 5 entries in each category will be on display during the festival and can be returned to the photographer at the end of the event.
Any photograph not picked up in the chamber’s office by Thursday, Oct. 19 will become property of the chamber.
As for the pumpkin decorating contest, there are three age groups. Child (ages 4-9), youth (10-16) and adult (17+). The theme is “Autumn in Williston.”
Rules are explained below.
- All decorated pumpkins entered into contest must be the work of the person whose name appears on the first line of the form. All entrants must be amateurs – never compensated for their art.
- Pumpkins may be any size but no larger than 36 inches in circumference.
- Pumpkins should be decorated to the theme (Autumn in Williston) and any medium (example: Oils, markers, crayons, etc.) may be used.
- Decorators should secure their name and the name of the entry on a piece of paper and affix it to the pumpkin along with the top of the form.
Entries can be dropped off at the chamber’s office Monday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging will take place during the evening of Oct. 5.
Winners from each category will be announced on social media Friday, Oct. 6 and awarded a cash prize at noon Saturday, Oct. 7 during the festival.
Winners should bring identification with them to claim winnings and also agree to be photographed for various media outlets.
The top 5 entries in each category will be on display during the festival and can be returned to the owner at the end of the event.
Any pumpkin not picked up at the festival will become property of the chamber. Additionally, pumpkins that do not place in top 5 must be picked up at the city hall by Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The 34th annual Central Florida Peanut Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Park (116 N. Main St., Williston).
According to Carolyn Ten Broeck, the chamber’s executive director, the festival is “75 percent booked on vendor spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.