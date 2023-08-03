Applications open for Central Florida Peanut Festival photography, pumpkin decorating contests

In conjunction with the 34th annual Central Florida Peanut Festival, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s organizer, is also sponsoring a pumpkin decorating contest. This is in addition to a photography contest, as well. Applications for both contests are available now and can be be picked up in the chamber’s office at Williston City Hall (50 NW Main St., Williston) or be requested via email to CFLPeanutFestival@gmail.com.