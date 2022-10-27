The numbers on your W2 matter not to me. Neither am I interested in what kind of vehicle you drive. Your religion, politics or gender is irrelevant to me. I accept any color of your eyes or skin. It doesn’t matter to me what language you speak or the place of your birth. I will not judge you by your age, your height or your weight or your level of education. What matters to me is that I can depend upon you to meet my physical needs of quality food, clean fresh water, medical care and shelter from the heat or cold. I require some form of exercise and help from you with my grooming needs, and I also need a comfortable place to rest my head at the end of the day. I’m happier when you meet my behavioral needs as well, by spending play time with me. I can adjust to whatever lifestyle you choose – a physically active one, one with many travels or simple quiet evenings at home by the TV. In return I promise you unconditional love. I will also love your family, your friends and your children’s children.
You will find that I am capable of understanding your need to spend time away from me. I will be there for your sad times and happy times too. I can help you get through college, change jobs, move to a new location, fall in love, get married, break up a partnership, get through a divorce or with the loss of a loved one. You will heal faster when sick or from surgery with me by your side. I can make you smile when your favorite team loses and share your joy with you when they win. Above all, I am there for you when you are alone and when you grow old. I will not be unfaithful to you. I will do all I can to protect your property. In many cases I can help you to see and hear better and let you know when danger is imminent. You can do no wrong in my mind so I will never correct you when you make a mistake. I’ll be there for you always and to welcome you home at the end of the day with my love and gratitude. I probably won’t outlive you so I will let you know up front that it’s OK to give your heart and love to another after I’m gone. I don’t want you to be sad. Your life will be happier, healthier and longer because of me. I will give you all the love I am capable of. I am most likely the best deal you will ever make. You can choose whatever name you wish for me. Find me at your local Animal Shelter or Rescue Group.
Barbara Snows lifetime career was in animal welfare and protection and continues this work with our Pet of the Week and helping military and law enforcement dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.