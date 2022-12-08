CHIEFLAND — With the holiday season here and Christmas Day just a little over two weeks away, several communities, businesses, etc. within Levy County have begun to hold a number of events and activities to get in that holiday spirit.
The latest that is set to occur this weekend will be the Annual Christmas & Winter Festival in Chiefland, put on by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce.
The festival will take place at Trailhead Park on Saturday and will feature arts and crafts, entertainment, food, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more, according to an event flyer. Additionally, there will also be a Rudolph 5K Fun Run/Walk and Lighted Parade.
All the festivities kickoff with the run/walk, which will begin at 7 a.m. with registration followed by the actual run/walk at 8 a.m. According to Jeannie Lindsey, who is the executive director of the chamber, participants will run/walk the nature trail located at Trailhead Park. Registration for the run/walk is $20 in advance and $25 the day of.
According to the registration form seen on the chamber’s website, children under the age of 8 can participate at no cost.
“There will be shirts and prizes,” Lindsey added.
The festival will follow the run/walk and is set to start at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. For the entertainment, Lindsey said “Middle Ground” as well as the “Awaking Band” are just some of the handful of performers that will be on hand. Additionally, a bounce house, train ride and face painting highlight some of the activities that will be at the festival. Two bicycles will also be given away and there will be an opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, too.
Lindsey said roughly 100 vendors will be set up at the park. This includes food, arts and crafts, chainsaw artists and information/business booths. LifeSouth will also have its BloodMobile on hand, as well.
The chamber is no longer taking vendor applications, as registration closed Monday.
After the festival, and once nightfall hits, there will be a lighted parade. Lindsey said it is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will start at Chiefland Middle High School and work south in the direction of Trailhead Park. As of Monday, there were 50 applicants for the parade.
The registration deadline to participate in the parade was Wednesday.
For more information on Saturday’s events, visit www.chieflandchamber.com/events or the chamber’s Facebook page: @Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce.
