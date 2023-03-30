BRONSON — Following several years of planning and preparation, a local nonprofit organization finally had the chance to see a vision come to fruition.
Six disabled veterans recently participated in a three-day interactive primitive skills survival course that was held March 22-25 at the Twisted Oaks Lodge in Bronson. The event was put on by Springs of Change Inc., which serves not only disabled veterans, but also first responders and Gold Star Families (families of military members who have died in the line of duty).
According to owner Ed Boeringer, one female and five male veterans took part in the course. All were from Florida.
As for the selection process, Boeringer said this was handled by Operation Outdoor Freedom (a program of the Florida Forest Service offering recreational opportunities to wounded veterans).
“They have a website and put it out to the veterans saying, ‘hey, this is the course we’re offering,’” Boeringer said. “Veterans apply, and they randomly pick six veterans for it.”
During these three days, the veterans had an opportunity to begin the process of learning how to build a dugout canoe and also learn a variety of useful survival skills that were once used by ancient people. This includes: Primitive fire building, finding food and water, shelter building and wilderness first aid.
While building confidence as they worked on these skills over three days, the anticipation was that these veterans would start to form a bond as they strived to complete a common goal while overcoming challenges.
This particular event began to take shape in 2020 when Boeringer, a combat and disabled veteran, said he received a pitch from a friend he served with in Iraq about building canoes the way Native Americans used to do it. That friend was Corey Hockman, Boeringer’s lead instructor/partner in this project.
“That really captured my attention because programs that I was fortunate to participate in through organizations such as Florida’s Operation Outdoor Freedom, The Independence Fund and Wounded Warrior Project) helped veterans like me through programs which sometimes included teamwork events and or problem solving,” Boeringer said of the idea, adding in this case, it would be the making of the canoe.
That pitch, Boeringer said, sparked something inside of him to launch a program that could bring veterans in. And from that point, the process began of putting all of the details together, eventually adding the survival skills to the project with the goal of teaching the veterans useful life skills if ever stranded in the wilderness.
But on top of learning and practicing with these several primitive survival skills, there was also another component to this event that was just as important to both Boeringer and Hockman. That was a chance for these veterans to experience the outdoors, get together with other veterans, share stories and build comradery.
Hockman, who served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, said a lot of veterans – including himself – suffer from PTSD and that being outside can help with mental health.
“I can’t cure PTSD,” he said. “But, I know for me, the great outdoors helps.”
While the current focus for Springs of Change Inc. is on programs geared towards veterans, Gold Star Families and Disabled First Responders, Boeringer said he hopes to broaden operations and eventually offer programs for children with special needs, elderly veterans in nursing homes and programs that are community-based.
Boeringer said a number of local businesses and people played a role in helping them get prepared for their first event. Additionally, during those three days, Homestead Park in Williston also provided an opportunity for the six veterans to partake in Ax throwing at its Got Wood Williston facility located at the park.
Partnerships and support from community members is something Boeringer is hoping to continue to build moving forward.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “They (businesses) enjoy doing it. They’re giving back in their own way, and it helps us expand our program to do good things for the folks who I think really deserve it.”
For Boeringer, there were times of struggles and loneliness. But with the love and support of family and friends around him, he managed to get involved with a handful of veteran-based nature and outdoor adventures and programs previously mentioned above. This, he said, created a positive change in his life. Now, he’s wanting to do the same for others experiencing similar challenges.
“My whole mission now is helping guys get to the same place,” he said. “We all deserve a chance to come home and enjoy our lives. And for the guys who didn’t come home, we owe it to them to live the fullest lives we can and never forget their sacrifice.”
For more information on this organization, contact Twistedoaks@sekur.com or visit Twisted Oaks Lodge’s on Facebook @Twisted Oaks Lodge.
