AMVETS Suwannee River Post 422 elects and installs new officers

Commander Richard Bator (from left), 1st Vice Commander Lee Layne, Second Vice Commander Stephen McWilliams, Finance Officer Karen Bolin and Trustee Chairman Don Phillips. Not pictured: James DiTullio and Guye Daniels.

 Courtesy

On May 10, AMVETS Suwannee River Post 422 elected and installed its new officers for the upcoming 2023-24 year.

Installed as its new Commander was Richard Bator followed by 1st Vice Commander Lee Layne, 2nd Vice Commander Stephen McWilliams, Finance Officer Karen Bolin, Judge Advocate James DiTullio, Provost Marshal Guye Daniels and Trustees Don Phillips, Don Macke, John Fasig and Ralph Bruce.

Past Commander Kenneth Spillers swore in the new officers immediately after the meeting. Congratulations to all the new officers of AMVETS Post 422.

