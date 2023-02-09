BRONSON — On Sunday, AMVETS Post #88 in Bronson presented a check to two local-area organizations for $2,500 each.
Both the Bronson FFA and the Service Dogs for Patriots received a portion of the proceeds that were collected at the Second Annual Jack Butters Chili Cook-Off.
The annual event, which was held on Oct. 15, 2022, was put on by the AMVETS Post #88 Family (AMVETS, Ladies Auxiliary, Son’s Squadron and Riders) and remembers the life of the late Jack Butters, a former member of AMVETS Post #88 and his contributions to both veterans and the community.
“What we do is at this post, we take care of veterans and the community and anybody who might need funds,” Post Commander Ray King said, adding that they decided both organizations could use their assistance.
The donation was special for Bronson FFA adviser Kelby Barber, who said he knew Butters personally and that his dad even lived with them for a short time.
“He’s always meant a lot to my family,” Barber said. “In his honor, it was really cool to be asked to do this.”
Barber said that agricultural education is perhaps “one of the most expensive things on campus,” given they have livestock, gardens, etc. at the school. This money will go in the “general funds” and will help send students to conventions, leaderships conferences and more.
“It’s a really awesome gesture,” he said. “That’s a pretty good check donation to a school organization. We couldn’t be more happy to have received that this year.”
In addition to Bronson FFA, this contribution from the post will also go a long way in helping the Service Dogs for Patriots, located in Gainesville, carry out its mission, as well.
“This donation means that we have no waiting list for our veterans,” Executive Director Michelle Dunlap said. “It means that when a veteran finally reaches a point where he or she reaches out for help and applies for a service dog, we can immediately take that application (and) meet with them the next week and get a dog to them the following week.”
According to an event flyer the Levy Citizen received in October, “Service Dogs for Patriots dedicates their efforts to rescue and train homeless shelter dogs to assist veterans with PTSD in North Central Florida and improve their collective qualities of life.”
Dunlap said 100 percent of the donation funds they received will go to “training veterans and their service dogs.”
“We pair an adopted dog with a veteran, and we train the veteran and the dog together as a team,” she said.
Dunlap said this normally takes around a year and that by the conclusion of that year, the veteran has figured out a way to handle post-traumatic stress because of the assistance of a specially trained service dog they worked with themselves.
King said the post plans to keep making a donation to other organizations in the future. The Third Annual Jack Butters Chili Cook-Off is once again set for October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.