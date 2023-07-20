AMVETS Post 444 make donation to Rhet Cooper's Miracle organization

WILLISTON — The gloomy skies didn’t dampen the high spirits at AMVETS Post 444 Sunday afternoon.
Several members of the post gathered inside to present a check for $2,000 to the Rhet Cooper's Miracle organization.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit was founded after Rhet Cooper, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3.
Cooper, who is now healed since receiving his original diagnoses, was in attendance for the donation alongside the rest of his family.
“After a very long journey, two relapses, and a lot of miracles, we decided, once he was on the other side, to give back in some way,” Cooper’s mother Laci said.
“It was kind of a joint effort between our church (Destiny Community Church) that kind of sparked a little idea on a way to give back to the (UF Health Shands Hospital pediatric) oncology unit,” she said.
After some brainstorming, Laci said they ultimately came up with the idea to do wagons.
“We had received a wagon when he (Rhet) was first diagnosed, full of supplies,” she said. “We were able to put in things that we knew other families would need – things that we didn’t realize we needed, but they were super helpful.”
This led the Cooper family, who are from Bronson, to start the Rhet Cooper's Miracle organization. Laci said they currently serve the pediatric oncology unit at UF Health Shands, with the potential to add more hospitals as the nonprofit expands.
This includes the possibility of serving facilities in Jacksonville, where Rhet also received treatment.
Laci said the money they received from the post will go towards the purchase of the wagons and to the families.
“It means a lot,” she said of the donation. “Each wagon cost about $250, adding this includes the supplies (gift cards, foods, memory foam bed rolls, etc.) that go into it.
Justin Dee is the commander at AMVETS Post 444. He said they became acquainted with the Cooper family and their organization through a member at the post who has a relationship with Laci by way of work.
Dee said the several groups at the post – AMVETS, Ladies Auxiliary, Riders and Sons Squadron – came together and decided to put in $500 each to support the organization and its mission.
“We’re a vets’ organization, of course,” Dee said. “But we’re also very involved in the community. We’ve been doing well. Our membership is growing. We’re brining in more of the public ... and that’s been good for our canteen and raising money.”
“And when we have money, being a nonprofit, we want to look for organizations that can use that money and do good for our community,” he said. “This is a local charity, so to speak. Anytime we come across something like that, and we can participate in some capacity, we want to as much as we possibly can.”
In addition to the items mentioned above, Laci said other supplies included in the wagon are blankets, toiletry products, activities for children/adults, etc. She also added that women at their church are creating handmade prayer quilts, as well.
On top of the numerous supplies, Laci said their daughter, Raelyn, also has her own part in the organization called “Rae of Sunshine.”
“She does a little craft box full of crafting ideas,” Laci said.
Soon, parents can also expect to see a book included in the wagon, as well. According to Laci, the book is written by her and will be about the Cooper’s journey.
As for Rhet, Laci said he is doing “great” and is “halfway done with his five years of scans.”
“At different times throughout the healing process, after the second relapse, they’ve each verbalized, three different doctors, that he is truly a miracle,” she said.
Laci said they are thankful for all the donations.
“We’re just really grateful for each and every donation,” she said. “Individual donations and then organizations that have supported us. We’re very grateful.”
To learn more about the Rhet Cooper's Miracle organization, including ways you can donate, visit https://rhetcoopersmiracle.org/.
