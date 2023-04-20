AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 presents check to the Gainesville Fisher House for $5,500

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 in Bronson recently presented the Gainesville Fisher House with a check for a $5,500 on Tuesday, April 11. The group held a fundraiser for the Fisher House March 3-5.
The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 thanks the community and those who came out to enjoy the band “Karmic REVENGE”, donated their services and tips to the fundraiser, and who purchased raffle tickets, bought breakfast, lunch and/or dinners.
Below is a list of contributors the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 would like to say thank you to.
“Karmic REVENGE” band
Hitchcock’s of Williston
Danny Etheridge with Capital City Investments
Seacoast Bank
Ashley Steed from Capital City Bank
Texas Roadhouse of Gainesville
Neville Naidoo
All of the vendors
Toni Patty
Bill Conquest Construction
AMVETS Post 88
AMVETS S.O.A. 88
Lance Ruple
Bill Brown
Duke Reid
Dick Traud
Jim White
Harold Kennedy
All the Ladies Auxiliary members who invested so much time and love.
