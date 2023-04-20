AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 presents check to the Gainesville Fisher House for $5,500

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 in Bronson recently presented the Gainesville Fisher House with a check for $5,500. Pictured are: Sharon Sheldon (from left), Auxiliary 88 1st vice president; Anna Elkins, Auxiliary 88 president; Deb Robins, Auxiliary 88 Americanism officer; Jan Foxx, Auxiliary 88 Community Service Officer; and Kimo Ortiz, Gainesville Fisher House assistant manager.

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 in Bronson recently presented the Gainesville Fisher House with a check for a $5,500 on Tuesday, April 11. The group held a fundraiser for the Fisher House March 3-5.

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 thanks the community and those who came out to enjoy the band “Karmic REVENGE”, donated their services and tips to the fundraiser, and who purchased raffle tickets, bought breakfast, lunch and/or dinners.

Below is a list of contributors the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 would like to say thank you to.

“Karmic REVENGE” band

Hitchcock’s of Williston

Danny Etheridge with Capital City Investments

Seacoast Bank

Ashley Steed from Capital City Bank

Texas Roadhouse of Gainesville

Neville Naidoo

All of the vendors

Toni Patty

Bill Conquest Construction

AMVETS Post 88

AMVETS S.O.A. 88

Lance Ruple

Bill Brown

Duke Reid

Dick Traud

Jim White

Harold Kennedy

All the Ladies Auxiliary members who invested so much time and love.

