AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 presents check to the Gainesville Fisher House for $5,500

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 88 in Bronson recently presented the Gainesville Fisher House with a check for $5,500. Pictured are: Sharon Sheldon (from left), Auxiliary 88 1st vice president; Anna Elkins, Auxiliary 88 president; Deb Robins, Auxiliary 88 Americanism officer; Jan Foxx, Auxiliary 88 Community Service Officer; and Kimo Ortiz, Gainesville Fisher House assistant manager.