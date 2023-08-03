Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.