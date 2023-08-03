American Jamerson-Sheffiled Legion Post 91 in Bell held its last flag retirement ceremony July 3 before officially closing its doors for good.
Gilchrist County Troop 406 officiated the ceremony. The scouts were joined at the event by legion members and parents.
For more on the legion’s closing, and its protentional impact in the community, see page G1.
