Alzheimer’s Brain Bus to offer free services, program in Chiefland

On Thursday, June 1, the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be at the Luther Callaway Public Library, to provide free support services to families facing this disease.
The bus will be available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and no appointment is needed. At 1:30 p.m., the Association will offer a free program covering the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Currently, more than 11 percent of Levy County residents age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer’s. Statewide, the number of Floridians living with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase to 720,000 by 2025, a 24 percent increase since 2020.
Trained staff will be available at the brain bus to help families understand steps to get an accurate diagnosis, warning signs, caregiving tips and connect to local resources.
“Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging,” Joe Baldelomar, Brain Bus program manager, said. “It’s vital that all Floridians know the warning signs of the disease so they can get an accurate diagnosis and access to treatment options as soon as possible. We are here to serve the community and hope those who need help stop by.”
Unique to Florida, the Brain Bus program is managed by the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters and funded in partnership with the Department of Elder Affairs and Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. Two mobile vehicles travel the state providing dementia education and resources to at-risk and heavily impacted communities.
The Alzheimer’s Association Central & North Florida Chapter works in 43 counties to provide education and support, advocate for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and advance critical research to develop new treatments, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.
For more information, including upcoming programs and support groups, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/CNFL.
