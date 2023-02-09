WILLISTON — Strawberry season is in full swing around the state of Florida. And this weekend, folks will have the opportunity to soak up all things strawberry in Williston.
The Second Annual Amber Brooke Farms’ Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday and is set to feature plenty of strawberry-related activities for people of all ages. Additionally, food trucks, music and other entertainment will also highlight the event, as well.
“It should be a family-fun festival,” Heather Ray, Amber Brooke Farms’ general manager, said.
The festival will take place on both Saturday and Sunday as well as the weekend of Feb. 17-18. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day.
According to Ray, last year was the first year that the farm had a strawberry crop. And as a way to get the word out to the community, they decided to hold the festival. However, the event was for only one weekend.
“It was really successful,” she said. “It brought out several thousand people.”
This year, Ray said they have spaced the event out into two weekends to hopefully “mitigate the crowds.”
Some of the activities that are scheduled around the festival’s theme include a strawberry relay race, where Ray said folks will race with a strawberry on a spoon. There will also be a strawberry shortcake eating contest, too.
Those in attendance will also have the chance to pick their own fresh strawberries straight from the 11-acre field located on the farm. Ray said the price for the u-pick strawberries is $3.95 a pound. There are two different varieties of strawberries, and the farm provides people with buckets to place them in.
Ray said admission to the farm for just u-pick is usually free. However, during the festival weekend, there is the event charge.
“Radlin Roots” will highlight the musical entertainment that is set for Saturday while Papere Joes and Fat G’s are the two food trucks scheduled to be on the farm. The “Mustang Cloggers” are also set to perform at noon and 2 p.m. Brice Sister Face Painting will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is also an Island Grove Wine Tasting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
As for Sunday’s lineup, music acts include Jeff Jarret, who will perform from noon until 4 p.m. Papere Joes and Fat G’s will also be on hand again to help satisfy those empty stomachs. Face painting is also scheduled again along with a performance by the “Mustang Cloggers” at 2 p.m. There will also be a First Magnitude Beer Tasting from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Tickets for the festival are $15 a person at the door and $13 a person in advance. Ray said guests ages 2 and under are free.
In the last year, Ray said the farm has expanded with their café and concessions. They are now offering fresh, homemade fudge on top of several other items (roasted nuts and kettle) that they make in house.
Ray said they also make their lemonade and milkshakes with fruit grown on the farm as well as barbeque sauces.
“We try and incorporate the different fruits we grow on the farm into the menu,” she said.
For more information on the strawberry festival, visit https://amberbrookefarms.com/strawberry-festival/.
