Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket

Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket will soon be under new ownership.
Aldi, a German-owned grocery store chain, recently announced that “it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a larger divestiture of Southeastern Grocers to various entities,” according to a news release from the company.
As part of the Southeast-focused acquisition, Aldi is purchasing roughly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the news release.
“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in the news release. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”
Hart said Aldi plans to run Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations “with the same level of care and focus on quality and service” as they “evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods” they will be serving.
As for the stores Aldi does not convert, Hart said their plan would be for these locations to continue to run as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations.
At this time, it is unclear which Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in Florida would be converted to Aldi.
There are currently two Winn-Dixie locations in Levy County. One in Chiefland and another in Williston.
“This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities,” Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in the news release. “ALDI shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value – and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast.”
According to the news release, “the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.”
