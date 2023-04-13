Airport Master Plan Workshop discuses future development for Williston Municipal Airport

WILLISTON — Residents and community leaders recently gathered at Williston City Hall on Tuesday, April 4 for a Airport Master Plan Workshop.
The workshop was held inside the Council Chambers and included discussions involving the Williston Municipal Airport, such as inventory existing conditions, identifying facility needs and future development.
Airport manager Benton Stegall spoke first to open the workshop followed by Brad Wente, PE (Professional Engineer), vice president of Passero Associates, who talked about the company’s longstanding relationship with the city and gave an overview of what a master plan entails.
“The way I look at our relationship with the city in regards to the airport is to basically maximize the funding, keep a safe operation and to really make the airport as great as is it can be for the citizens of Williston and North Florida,” he said.
Wente described Williston Municipal Airport as an “obligated airport,” meaning “it has accepted airport improvement program grant money for improvement projects.”
When doing this, Wente said you sign up for 39 grant assurances, with one of those assurances being to complete a master plan.
“It’s a planning document, which is basically your road map for development,” he said of the master plan. “How are you going to grow the airport? How are you going to maintain the facilities? And it’s comprised of a lot of different elements.”
According to Wente, approval of a master plan comes from the FFA. The most recent master plan that was approved for Williston Municipal Airport was in September of 2018.
After Wente provided an outline of the master plan, Chris Johnson, an airport planner at Passero Associates and who also had a role in Williston Municipal Airport’s master plan, took to the podium to dive deeper into the plan and the agenda packet that was provided.
Johnson went over the development alternatives process (facility needs) for the airport. These facility needs were based off of the 2018 approved master plan.
Some of these needs listed in the agenda packet included improvements to runways, taxiways, airport facilities, etc.
After addressing the facility needs, the presentation then went into the utilities portion of the airport’s master plan, which was given by Dennis Davis, PE, a senior client service manager for Wright-Pierce (an environmental engineering firm).
Davis went on to discuss proposed wastewater system improvements to the airport and also proposed options for relocation of a sprayfield located on the airport’s property.
Provided in the agenda packet was a layout of the existing utilities around the airport as of March 31. The graph shows the force main (pressurized sewer pipe) running from the existing lift station and disposing down into the sprayfield.
Meanwhile, the graph labeled as proposed wastewater system improvements shows new waterlines being added to the airport’s property. As for the proposed reposition of the sprayfield, three locations were displayed on a separate graph in the agenda. Location A, Location B and Location C.
Location A is where the sprayfield is currently situated while Location B would place directly in front of Location A. The proposed spot for Location C would have it to the left of Location A and Location B in a different area on the property.
According to the agenda packet, sprayfield relocation OPPC (opinions of probable project costs) into Location B (option 1) would be $1,450,000. OPPC for sprayfield relocation to Location C would be $1,573,000.
As for water system expansion, the total OPPC would be $9,080,000, according to the agenda packet. This includes $5,284,000 for a proposed water transmission system and $3,796,000 for a proposed dedicated fire protection system. The total OPPC for wastewater system expansion would be $5,473,000 for a proposed collection and transmission system.
Following the presentation, there was a brief public participation portion. After hearing no further questions, Council President Debra Jones made a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was seconded by council member Zach Bullock.
