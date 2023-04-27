Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is observed Sunday, April 30th

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is celebrated nationwide on April 30 and we are ready to observe this day by going to pet shelters, adopting as many pets as we can, spreading the word. Spread the word to our friends and colleagues and put it on social media to get the message across. Did you know, every year, in the United States alone, about 6.5 million animals enter animal shelters? More interestingly, about half of them are cats and half are dogs.
History of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
The Humane Society of the United States created Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Month every October 1981. This was done to raise awareness about dogs trapped in the shelter system. Everyone’s joint efforts can help pets have a home of their own.
Soon, other pet owners started talking about a day when not only dogs but all pets are celebrated and everyone is aware of the need and benefits of keeping these animals as pets. That’s how National Pet Adoption Day is celebrated on April 30.
Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is a reminder to people across the country to make an effort to help an animal at a pet shelter. Many people live alone and having a pet is really one of the best things to keep them around. With Adopt a Shelter Pet Day efforts, people understand more about what it means to adopt a pet. In addition, they are also aware of how keeping animals as pets can help those live healthy, strong and long lives.
In addition, Adopt a Shelter Pet Day also spread to people to take part in volunteer at the animal shelters closest to them when they need support year-round. Adoption of animals is only part of the process as animals are released at the shelter daily. These shelters need help in ensuring the good health and well-being of the animals. This day is a reminder to everyone to make sure they support them throughout the year.
Some truths about pet adoption
How many: More than 6.5 million animals enter U.S. pet shelters annually, with about 3.3 million dogs and 3.2 million cats.
Death due to lack of accommodation: Pet shelters are in severe shortage and annually, more than 1.5 million animals are killed, including 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats.
Acceptance rate is pretty: Almost 3 million shelter animals are kept as pets annually, which is a relatively high number.
Strays returned to owner: There are also more than 700,000 stray animals at these shelters that have been returned to their original owners, including 620,000 dogs and 90,000 cats.
Ratio between dog and cat: In the United States, about 45 percent of households own a pet dog, while a pet cat is owned by about 36 percent of these households.
Some reasons for Adopt a Shelter Pet Day being loved
Pets need a family: The animals ended up living in shelters with nowhere else to go and due to the lack of pet shelters, they had to be killed. Adopt a Shelter Pet Day helps people find how to bring home a cute pet and save its life. In addition, a new happy member can get in their family.
We are volunteers: Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is an important opportunity to spread and raise awareness for all people in the world. To reach it, you can do volunteer at a shelter on this holiday, the help you provide is second to none. It is a good time to go out and do volunteer.
Witness simple, raw and unobstructed love: On Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, you can see how owners will love their new cute pets. The bond and connection is instant and it shows you the power of simple, raw and unobstructed love.
What do you do on Adopt a Shelter Pet Day?
Go to your nearest pet shelter: On April 30th, the first and most important thing you can do is to take a visit to the nearest pet shelter. You can invite your friends and colleagues and try to adopt as many pets as possible to give these animals a new and loving shelter.
Volunteer at an event: If you already have a pet and can’t keep any more, why not go to a pet shelter and help out during the day? Or, better yet, you can volunteer at an event and help drive more pet adoptions.
Promote it on social media: Share your pet stories, photos or videos on social media and create awareness about how great it is to have a pet. Use some hashtags to spread and inspire people to go to a shelter and adopt some pets!
