A wet week

Levy was one of several counties around the North Central Florida area to see a significant amount of rainfall last week.
The multiple rounds of storms that swept through the area dumped heavy rain during the day and into the evening for much of the week.
On Monday, John MacDonald, Levy County Emergency Management director, received the updated rainfall totals in the county from the National Weather Service.
In a phone interview, he said that in the last seven days, the Otter Creek and Gulf Hammock area had seen 8-10 inches of rain. Meanwhile, the Williston, Morriston and Bronson area received 10-15 inches of rain fall, also within a seven-day period.
Stretching it out across 14 days, the county received 15 to 20 inches, according to MacDonald.
“Most of the rain we got was in that area,” he said, referring to the towns mentioned above. “It just seemed like it pelted Otter Creek, Bronson, Williston (and) Morriston.”
MacDonald said the south end of the county didn’t see as much rain.
Last week’s downpours created a handful of issues throughout the area. This included problems with flooding and standing water in some portions of the county.
In Williston, MacDonald said one residence actually had roughly 6-8 inches of water come inside it.
Flooding wasn’t the only problems Williston experienced.
A sinkhole also opened up in the city during the early portion of last week, as well. MacDonald said it opened at Faith Baptist Tabernacle church – down the road from where the home flooded – and is about 15 to 20 feet in diameter.
Given the sinkhole’s proximity to a state highway, MacDonald said he had the county’s road department reach out to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for them to come inspect it.
As of Monday, the sinkhole – which MacDonald described as “pretty deep” – was still present.
“It hasn’t opened up anymore than what it has,” he said.
Flooding also led to the closure of Henry Beck Park in Gulf Hammock as well as Levy Blue Springs in Bronson towards the end of last week.
MacDonald said the closing was due to rising water levels. These areas are wooded, which leads to the springs, cypress heads, etc. overflowing.
As of Tuesday morning, Henry Beck Park and Levy Blue Springs remained closed.
MacDonald said they didn’t receive “too many” calls in terms of damage around the county. However, he did say that wet grounds and winds connected to some of the storm cells that came through led to a “a lot” of trees coming down, resulting in blocked highways. This has since been cleaned up.
With the rain now passed and the temperatures heating up this week, MacDonald said the next task in front of them is controlling the mosquitos, noting that when the rain stops and the water stops flowing, it will create another issue once the mosquitos hatch.
“We got a good mosquito organization,” he said. “They’ll get on top of it. They’re already prepping for it.”
