A small act of kindness

CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires.
A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
The two paid a visit to the cemetery where their ancestors are buried to clean off their tombstones. Johnson said in a phone interview that this is something he and his dad try and do “once or twice a year.”
After spending time cleaning the tombstones, the father and son decided to take a trip over to Cedar Key for lunch and to spend some quality time together.
They stopped at Robinson Seafood, located off of State Road 24. The two went inside and took a seat at a table.
Johnson and Donald then ordered their drinks and were greeted by their waitress.
“My dad ordered a humongous, I think, red snapper,” Johnson said.
The waitress then proceeded to attend to other guests after greeting Johnson and Donald. That’s when Johnson said they “heard a loud thud.”
“All I remember saying was thinking something broke,” Johnson said.
However, nothing had broke. Rather, their waitress had fallen. Johnson said he turned around and saw the woman holding her face. That’s when he jumped into action.
“My natural progression kicked in because I’m like, ‘hey, someone is down, let’s see what’s going on,’” he said.
Johnson said he was thinking there would be blood, given the waitress was holding her face. However, no blood was spotted and he then proceeded to ask her if she was OK while also making sure she could move her arm.
“I was like, ‘hey, I’m thinking she has a concussion, potentially,’” he said.
After asking for the assistance of some restaurant employees, they were able to get the woman to her feet. Johnson said they put some ice on the waitress’ chin and that she was a little dizzy and had a “slightly busted lip.”
“I’m just doing what I would want someone to do for me,” Johnson said after the woman came back and thanked him, along with some of the employees.
In addition to just “natural instinct,” Johnson said he decided to jump in and help because he wasn’t sure if anyone in the restaurant was familiar with first aid like he was, having gone through the training in the military and also having a wife who is a nurse in the military, as well.
As for how the waitress is doing, Johnson said he was able to chat with her recently over the phone and that “she’s doing much better.”
“Hopefully this sheds a light on people doing good deeds for others,” he said.
