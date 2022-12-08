This year has been full of exciting new endeavors for the staff of the Levy Citizen. Our editor, Mike Arnold, retired in January while our advertising representative, Elizabeth Burr, resigned during this same month. We moved to a new office in February.
Our (only) reporter, Shawn Yorks, resigned in March and Our Maintenance Manager and paper deliverer, John Jones, retired for health reasons. It was looking pretty grim.
Then came along Nick Anschultz as our new editor and reporter. Elizabeth began working for us as a correspondent. We added Ericka Hoffman, Kerry Ashline and Stephanie Vaughn as correspondents. Sparkle Rhoades joined us in July.
And let’s not forget that during all this time, Katrina Mallette continued to maintain our entire book of advertising partners for the entire Tri-County area. We won’t discuss the ongoing COVID concerns, hurricanes and a host of new internal systems and processes that gave us all frustration for a few months.
Needless to say, we have made excellent progress since the “1st quarter chaos”. Our readership is growing. Our goals are being met. And most importantly, we have made some fantastic friends over the year.
I am proud to announce that our advertising rates and our subscription rates will not increase in 2023. However, our single copy newspaper cost will increase from .75 cents to $1, effective with our Jan. 5, 2023, edition.
Thank you for reading the Levy Citizen. We are grateful for the residents and businesses of Levy County for supporting our weekly, quarterly and bi-annual publications and our digital access at www.levycitizen.com. We look forward to growing our selection of publications and special sections for our readers in 2023.
Happy reading!
Gina MacKenzie is General Manager of the Levy Citizen, Tri-County Bulletin, Levy County FYI and Explore Cedar Key.
