A new doc in town

WILLISTON — A new doctor is ready to put down roots and start building relationships in Levy County.
Dr. Craig Henderson, a longtime chiropractor in Williston, recently sold his practice to Dr. Richard Fontaine of Ocala.
Henderson retired in December of 2022 after more than 30 years of working in Williston and 44 years of practice overall.
Fontaine and Henderson signed the paperwork July 5, making the sale official.
“This is an important day today (July 5),” Henderson said.
He then took a moment to reflect on how much he enjoyed serving patients of all types and watching or being a part of the parades that would go by his office.
“I really enjoyed Williston,” he said. “It’s a little gem of a town. There’s very, very special people here.”
Originally from Rhode Island, Fontaine said he made the move down to Florida to attend school. Here, he met his wife and graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic (the original and biggest chiropractic college) Florida campus in Port Orange.
Fontaine has been in practice for 11 years and previously worked at Ocala Spine & Injury (formerly Ocala Integrative Medicine) prior to coming to Williston.
He described the clinic as a “multidisciplinary office” that had physical therapists, nurse practitioners, neurologists, etc. Fontaine said Ocala Spine & Injury has specialized in many things but is now focused solely on brain injury rehab.
“I took a major role with that, in that I was doing a lot of the training,” he said. “I got to experience a lot of the devices that we worked with, testing equipment that we worked with. So, I got to see a whole number of things.”
“He’s bringing a set of skills that I never had,” Henderson added.
“I’m excited to see what’s going to happen here because this is a quantum leap ahead of what I was taught in school,” he said.
Fontaine said he is not looking to “expand” his new practice in Williston and wants to have the opportunity to “get to know each and every one of the patients.”
“I’m looking to be a part of a community and part of a family,” he said. “And that’s really what I’d like to bring out here.”
As for services he plans to provide, Fontaine said he wants to offer more on the rehabilitation side, adding in some form of balance type therapies, while also “sticking to the basics” and incorporating a few new amenities, too.
“Shockwave (therapy) is definitely something I’d like to bring in and get more experience with,” he said, adding he’s also familiar with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (the transfer of magnetic energy into the body), as well.
“I really just want to bring in things that I’ve worked with (and) that I’m familiar with and that I know are effective,” Fontaine said. “But I want to do everything in a manner or in a way in which I can do my best to make it affordable for essentially everybody. I’d like everybody to be able to experience it and to get the benefits of it.”
Fontaine said he intends to stay in the same building Henderson practiced at for almost 40 years. The address is 510 SW 5th Terrace B, Williston, FL 32696.
As for hours of operation, Fontaine said at this time, he is “considering” a Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. If someone can’t be seen in this time frame, he said he could do by appointment, as well.
Fontaine is currently working on getting a website set up. He said he hopes to have it up and running this week. The URL is motionwellnessfl.com.
Fontaine is also looking into ways people can schedule appointments online to make it more convenient, as well. He said those who aren’t as familiar with the online format will still be able to call schedule their appointment, too.
Fontaine said he will be keeping the same office phone number as before. That number is 352-528-5433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.