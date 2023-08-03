Dear Levy School family and community members,
It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as your Superintendent for Levy Schools for the 2023-24 year. A new school year brings excitement and hope. Our district is thankful to have our parents as partners in their children’s education. Your involvement in your children’s educational journey will pay many dividends. Our commitment to you and your children is that we will strive to give the very best day in and day out. We value and appreciate your partnership and support of our school communities.
The 2022-23 school year brought many accomplishments we celebrated in Levy from both the classroom and extracurriculars. Year after year, our students have excelled in every area. A few of the celebrations were students earning State officer for Florida FFA, state basketball champions and students competing in or headed to National competitions. In the classroom, Levy saw growth from our students’ participation in the new State Progress monitoring testing, building on our district earning a “B.” We are extremely proud of each of our communities, schools, students and staff.
This summer, our teachers and administrators have engaged in professional learning to create opportunities for our students’ success using this valuable data from progress monitoring. Levy is fully accredited as a quality school system by Cognia. We are committed to high academic standards and student growth. All schools have a robust instructional program with opportunities for every student to succeed.
We offer Dual enrollment through College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College, Advanced Placement (AP) and Honors courses, Career and Technical Education Programs (CTE) and a variety of extra-curricular programs. Our community schools offer our students an enormous amount of leadership opportunities. We are blessed with highly qualified employees who care deeply about our students both in the classroom and out of the classroom.
If you are new to Levy and our district, we welcome you and are excited to have you. We know you will find that Levy County is a great place to live, learn and grow. We urge you to partner with us and be active participants in your children’s educational path. Thank you for your continued support and for the opportunity to work with our most precious resource, your children.
Leveling up in Levy,
Best Wishes,
Christopher A. Cowart
Superintendent
