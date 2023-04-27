A margarita with a spicy twist

Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity to dance, eat and make a little noise. Often some well-crafted cocktails help celebrants to shake off their inhibitions and make the party a bit more festive.
Many revelers may insist that no Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without margaritas. In Spanish, margarita refers to a daisy flower. Some believe that the margarita is a variation of the Daisy cocktail, which mixes citrus, orange liqueur, a spirit, and soda.
Others attest that the margarita has always been its own unique drink, and was developed in the Mexican city of Acapulco when a Texas socialite combined blanco tequila with lime juice and Cointreau.
Tequila is a spirit made from the agave plant, a succulent that grows in arid climates, which are common in areas of Mexico.
Agave produces a sweet nectar that some people use as a sugar substitute. Blue agave juice can be fermented and turned into tequila. Agave also makes other spirits, including mezcal, sotol, and baconara.
Everyone should know how to make a margarita, especially those who plan to host Cinco de Mayo events. This version, courtesy of Liquor.com, puts a unique and spicy spin on the flavor profile of margaritas.
Spicy Margarita
1 lime wedge
2 jalapeño coins, seeds removed
2 ounces blanco tequila
1/2 ounce orange liqueur
1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 ounce agave syrup
Optional: garnish rim with salt and jalapeño coin
Rub the rim of a rocks glass with lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat (if desired), and set aside.
Add the jalapeño coins to a shaker and gently muddle.
Add the blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave syrup, plus ice, and shake until well-chilled.
Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a jalapeño coin if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.