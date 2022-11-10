CHIEFLAND — Back in August, the Levy Citizen partnered up with LifeSouth to come up with a way to help the blood supplier get more donations.
The idea that came about was a friendly blood drive competition between two RV parks in the Chiefland community. Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields For RV’ers RV Park.
And from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, a competition proceeded to take place, with both parks looking to see who could get the most blood donations.
Those interested in donating blood were directed to the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, where a sign-up sheet was placed for donors to sign for either contender. Those donating did not necessarily have to be members of the park. They could also be supporters, as well.
Updates on the competition were put out on the Levy Citizen’s Facebook page, with the competition between the two parks coming down to the wire. In the end, Strawberry Fields came out on top by a slight, 11-9, margin.
With the victory, Strawberry Fields also received a trophy that was provided by LifeSouth.
“We’re already great friends,” Tim West, owner and manager of Strawberry Fields, said of Southern Leisure when asked why it was important to be a part of the blood drive competition.
“We’ve actually technically worked together to build even the communities that we do have,” he said.
West along with his wife, Ana, who is also an owner as well as the office manager at Strawberry Fields, represented the park Saturday as the two came together at LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland for a photo opportunity with Michelle Pope, assistant manager at Southern Leisure; Kadee Walker, donor service tech at LifeSouth; and Amber Brantley, team leader at LifeSouth.
Walker said it was great to see people in the community give and that a lot of the donors came from the parks.
Additionally, both Walker and Brantley said they are hoping to do more competitions like this one in the future, with even the possibility of a law enforcement versus fire/EMS competition between the Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie County agencies. However, details have not been worked out, yet.
Tim said the two RV parks are also wanting to find other ways to get involved with the community in the future, too. One of those ideas is doing a pickleball tournament.
“The details have to be narrowed down a little bit between the two parks,” he said.
“This could be a monthly thing we do or this could be a seasonal thing we do,” Tim said. “Whatever we do, we want to try to raise some money that we can give back to the community and give back.”
