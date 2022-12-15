A home full of lasting memories

WILLISTON — Saying goodbye is never easy.
It becomes even more difficult when you end up attached to a certain person or object. Those memories begin to flood your mind, and you start thinking back on all of the good times you shared.
This is what longtime Levy County resident Georgia Hanssen is currently experiencing in her life right now. But rather, those memories are not of a person or object. Instead, it’s a house.
The home is located in Williston and was built in 1930, almost 100 years ago. It has been a part of Hanssen’s life going back to the ’60s, when she said in an email response her father first bought it in 1962.
“It was sold to him in ramshackle condition, having sat for years, vacant, covered in vines, and basically falling down,” Hanssen said. “Much work went into making her livable again.”
Hanssen said nine people, which included herself, her mom and dad, four sisters and two brothers, all lived in the home. Once she was married in 1968, Hanssen left Levy County with her husband, where the two moved not far down the road to Gainesville. After living there for three years, they decided to move back to Williston.
“We lived on a small 13-acre farm in a mobile home,” she said. “We had five children while living there.”
Following the birth of their fifth child, Hanssen said they came back to town and moved into the house with her parents. In 1977, Hanssen’s mom and dad moved out, and she and her husband would wind up purchasing the home from them.
Now, after spending a good majority of her life living in the house since, Hanssen has made the tough decision to sell the home.
“Williston used to be a country town, and we are country people,” she said. “This town is becoming a city, and we just aren’t happy in all the traffic, speed and new ideas.”
The decision to sell was bittersweet for Hanssen, who actually expressed her experiences and memories of the home in a letter titled, “My Sweet Home”.
In the letter, Hanssen talks about the “memories” she has of the house growing up and how it was a place that offered “comfort, warmth and love” just to name a few.
“The house seemed to have compassion – open arms – as a person would,” she said. “For one thing, with daddy (Pat Hartley) being sheriff, we always seemed to have company. Most often, when we were sitting at the table having a meal.”
Hanssen said this “open door policy” carried on after her parents moved out of the home and her kids started to have friends over.
“The school was catty-corner from our house,” she said. “Soon, I noticed that when school let out and my kids came straggling in, they were followed by classmates, teammates as well as cousins, who’d already made themselves at home. We kept the pantry stocked with cereal, peanut butter and jelly, bread, and the refrigerator with milk. And the kids kept coming.”
While Hanssen and her husband no longer live in Williston, they do, however, still live in Levy County, with no plans to leave.
Additionally, as for Hanssen’s previous home, she is hoping whoever ends up buying it will consider restoring it rather than tearing it down completely.
“I believe she loves children,” Hanssen said. “So, if she could once again be filled with laughter, friendships, food, warm beds, and even rowdy play, she could find happiness again.”
The house is located at 215 SW First Ave. in Williston.
