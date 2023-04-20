A 'grand' celebration

FANNING SPRINGS — Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice recently celebrated its grand opening on April 12.
The grand opening featured tours of the company’s facility, refreshments, vendors and free health screenings. Additionally, the Fanning Springs Chamber of Commerce, Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce and Chiefland Chamber of Commerce also held a joint ribbon cutting.
Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice officially opened under new management in September of 2022. However, providers Logan Andrews, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Risa Clayton, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, said the reason for doing the grand opening at a later time was because the organization can now accept additional insurances.
According to Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice’s website, the organization “accepts all PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) insurance plans.” This includes: Medicare, Medicaid, Multiplan, PHCS and AvMed, with more being established.
Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice offers a variety of primary care services. According to the website, this includes: Telehealth visits, labs/bloodwork, transitional care visits (post-hospital discharge) annual Medicare wellness exams and more.
Currently, the organization is only providing primary care services to adults ages 18 and older.
Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice is located at 7284 SW SR-26, Trenton, FL 32693 (next to Tri-County Nursing Home). For more information, call 352-658-2302 or visit https://www.tricounty medclinic.com/.
