A 'grand' celebration

Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice providers Logan Andrews, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Risa Clayton, MSN, APRN, FNP-C (middle), prepare to cut the ribbon during the organization’s grand opening celebration on April 12. The event featured tours, refreshments, vendors, free health screenings and a joint ribbon cutting ceremony by the Fanning Springs Chamber of Commerce, Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce and Chiefland Chamber of Commerce.