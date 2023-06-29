INGLIS — Working in the hair industry can be no easy task. Just ask Amber McDaniel.
McDaniel has been in the hair business for 11 years.
She graduated from Michigan’s Douglas J Aveda Institute in 2012.
After graduating, McDaniel then bounced around to several hair salons. It was during this time that she began to experience just how difficult the field can be.
“I got stuck in a place where it was just basically working for a bully,” she said in a phone interview. “It kind of burnt me out (and) made me feel like it wasn’t worth it (and) me feel I wasn’t good enough.”
McDaniel said she even reached the point where she didn’t want to continue working in the hair business anymore, noting how difficult it can be when moving from one salon to another.
Looking to escape the cold, McDaniel and her boyfriend ultimately made the decision to pack their bags and head for warmer weather, moving from Michigan to Inglis in 2021.
When making the move, McDaniel had contemplated changing careers and said a hair salon wasn’t necessarily on her radar.
However, McDaniel ended up coming across a post from a local hairstylist, Melissa Bradshaw, who was battling skin cancer at the time and needed someone to help run her shop (Hair by Melissa) while she completed necessary treatments.
McDaniel said she messaged Bradshaw at around midnight one evening and gave her a rundown of her work history.
“It just kind of went from there,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said when they were talking in the beginning, she wanted to stress to Bradshaw that her goal was not to take clients away from her.
“I made it clear that I will take care of everyone (and) they will be here when you get back,” McDaniel said.
“She took a leap of faith with me in trusting me with her business,” she said. “I think that helped us gain a relationship with each other. We talked every week, if not, every day, checking in and making sure her health was OK.”
McDaniel said she spent “a lot” of time in Bradshaw’s shop alone, noting that in the roughly 1 1/2 years she was there, she spent half the time by herself and the other half working with Bradshaw.
That time she spent managing Bradshaw’s shop would ultimately pave the way for McDaniel’s next endeavor.
She is now the owner of the recently-opened Alpha Salon in Inglis. A grand opening was held for the salon June 10.
“I think being by myself and running her (Melissa’s) place showed me that it’s possible and I can do this and I enjoyed it,” McDaniel said of the decision to open the salon.
McDaniel also noted that she felt at this point in her career, it was the right time to branch off and start her own business.
McDaniel said breaking the news to Bradshaw was difficult.
“I cared about her feelings,” she said. “I cared about our friendship.”
Despite her concern for how Bradshaw would react and what would happen to their relationship, McDaniel said Bradshaw was fully supportive of her move and said she didn’t want to be in a competition.
Bradshaw was also the first customer at McDaniel’s shop.
“She mentioned she needed a haircut,” McDaniel said. “And I said, ‘well, why don’t you come be my first client. I would love that.’”
“She said, ‘absolutely. I’ll be there,’” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said she and Bradshaw will talk “once a week” and that their salons are “a mile or less away” from one another.
“It’s like we’re still work buddies,” she said. “We’re just not in the same building.”
Alpha Salon is located at 402 Hwy 40 W., Inglis. The number is 352-388-1515.
Meanwhile, Hair by Melissa is located at 18 Hwy 40 E., Inglis. The number is 352-769-9116.
