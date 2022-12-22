BRONSON — On Saturday, Bronson First Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “A Community Christmas on Court Street” with the help of Living Hope Church and Levy County 4-H.
Court Street was blocked off for a night of family fun. Cookies, snow, hot cocoa, karaoke and a live nativity brought the Christmas spirit to Bronson. Rev. Coker commented on hoping for a good turnout to make this an annual event.
