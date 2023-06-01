69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival set for this weekend

CHIEFLAND — It will be all about the watermelon this weekend in Levy County.
The annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival returns for a 69th year Saturday. Organized by the Chiefland Woman’s Club, and arguably one of the city’s biggest events of the calendar year, the festival is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland.
“For the Chiefland community, it is the only one of its kind,” Melanie King Hutchison, member of the woman’s club, said of the event in an email response. “The (Chiefland) Woman’s Club strives to keep this tradition alive every year because it is such a great way to bring the members of our community together and welcome those from elsewhere to visit our beautiful town.”
“It is also an opportunity to thank and celebrate our local farmers for their hard work growing and harvesting their melon crops every year, which is such a significant part of our history here in Chiefland and the surrounding areas,” she said.
Between 125-150 vendors are expected to be in attendance at this year’s festival. Hutchison said this includes an assortment of craft, retail, informational, art, and a good variety of food.
In addition to checking out the numerous vendors, festivalgoers will also have a chance to line the streets to watch the annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival Parade. Hutchison said lineup starts at 10 a.m. followed by the parade at 11 a.m.
According to Hutchison, around 50-75 participants will depart from the front of Chiefland Middle High School and make their way south on Main Street down to the park where vendors will be set up.
On top of the parade, plenty of entertainment and activities are also scheduled for throughout the day. This includes performances by Middle Ground and a seed-spitting and watermelon eating contest.
A full schedule of events can be seen below.
Vendor check in: 5:30 a.m.
Watermelon weigh in for the largest melon and largest melons group: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Vendor booths open: 8 a.m.
Performer – Middle Ground: 10 a.m.
Parade line up (Chiefland Middle High School): 10 a.m.
Parade from Chiefland Middle High School down U.S. Highway 19 to the festival site: 11 a.m.
Watermelon auction: Noon
Introduction of royalty: 12:45 p.m.
Seed-spitting contest and watermelon eating contest: 1 p.m.
Performer – Middle Ground: 1 p.m.
Note: The Apex Predators youth sports league will be providing festival parking for a $3 fee.
For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page, @Chiefland Watermelon Festival, or the Chiefland Woman’s Club website at https://chieflandwomansclub.org/watermelon-festival.
