6 Tips for Safer Grilling

Firing up the grill can be a simple solution for creating a variety of dishes in the comfort of your own backyard or outdoor living space. Propane-powered grills make for a popular choice because they heat up quickly, requiring home chefs to spend less time preparing food. Plus, just like indoor gas ranges, propane-powered grills allow for greater control of heat levels for more precise cooking. However, it’s important to take proper precautions around outdoor cooking appliances. Consider these safety tips from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council before your next cookout and learn more at Propane.com.
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most read stories
Articles
- Hurricane Idalia: Who is open? Who is closed?
- Rosewood man found guilty of hate crimes relating to September 2022 racial attack
- Emergency orders issued in Levy County as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches
- Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Levy County to give update on Tropical Storm Idalia
- Getting a facelift
- Dairy Queen opens in Chiefland
- Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket
- Close to 500 people turnout for The Clambassador's Second Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim
- Red Devils run past Chiefland to keep Levy County Cup in Williston
- Morriston man arrested following discovery of drugs, guns and cash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chiefland, FL
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 07:08:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:01 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 0 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 1 mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 100°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 101°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 100°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.