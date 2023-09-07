40th Annual Awards Banquet set for Sept. 14 in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 40th Annual Awards Banquet.
The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 14 at the College of Central Florida, Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus (15390 U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626). This year's theme is "Denim and Diamonds."
During the banquet, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the event's guest speaker, Matt McLelland. There will also be a catered, sit-down dinner, games, a live and silent auction, and door prizes.
Awards will also be handed out for the community's 2022 Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and First Responder of the Year.
All proceeds from the banquet go to scholarships for local students as well as the Chiefland Food4Kids Backpack program.
Tickets for the event are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. The program is slated to begin at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.