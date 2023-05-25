The 2023 May Day Beauty Pageant was recently held Saturday at the Chiefland High School Auditorium.
Below are the winners from the event.
- Miss Petite May Day
Makayla Bell
- Little Miss May Day
Jennah Bryant
- Miss Teen May Day
Kenya Davis
- Miss May Day
Jalynn Brown
- Ms. Elite May Day
Chariel Davis
- Ms. Classic May Day
Debra Robinson
