The 2023 May Day Beauty Pageant was recently held Saturday at the Chiefland High School Auditorium.

Below are the winners from the event.

- Miss Petite May Day

Makayla Bell

- Little Miss May Day

Jennah Bryant

- Miss Teen May Day

Kenya Davis

- Miss May Day

Jalynn Brown

- Ms. Elite May Day

Chariel Davis

- Ms. Classic May Day

Debra Robinson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.