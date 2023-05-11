2023 May Day Beauty Pageant set for May 20

The 2023 May Day Beauty Pageant is rapidly approaching. And organizers are still accepting contestants.
This year’s pageant is set for Saturday, May 20 at 5 p.m. It will take place at the Chiefland High School Auditorium.
The pageant consists of seven different age groups. They are seen below.
Little Miss May Day (ages 4-6)
Miss Petite May Day (ages 7-10)
Miss Jr. Teen May Day (ages 11-14)
Miss Teen May Day (ages 15-18)
Miss May Day (ages 19-25)
Ms. Elite May Day (ages 26-39)
Ms. Classic May Day (ages 40+)
There is a $35 registration fee to enter the pageant. Those interested in registering can contact Alice Monyei at 352-262-4224. The deadline to enter the pageant is Saturday, May 13.
The May Day Beauty Pageant made its return in 2022 after last being held in 1967. Margarita Ramos, of Chiefland, was crowned Miss May Day last year, becoming the first woman to hold the honor in 55 years.
