"12 Incompetent Jurors" comes to the Chief Theatre

Pictured are, from left, Elizabeth Burr, Dawn Coffey, Sam Moran, Brandy Colon-Vega, Logan Acevedo, Tristen Vega, Sage Gregory, Kayla Coffey, William Burr and Sierra Davis in “12 Incompetent Jurors.” Performances run through May 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Chief Theatre in Chiefland.