"12 Incompetent Jurors" comes to the Chief Theatre

CHIEFLAND — A man is accused of stealing half a dozen cats. There are eyewitnesses, a video recording of the crime, and the accused confesses on the witness stand. It should be an open-and-shut case, unless all of your jurors are incompetent.
“12 Incompetent Jurors,” by Ian McWethy, is now playing at the Chief Theatre. It is a comedic parody of the classic play “12 Angry Men.” Every character in the play corresponds to one of the original jurors, but with a bizarre personality.
“We have a range of jurors – a Russian, New Yorkers, a lady who is practicing her Cockney accent throughout the play, we have a PR person who thinks she’s smarter than she is, we got one juror who thinks she’s the foreman (and takes control),” Dr. Eugene Gibbins, director of the production, said. “They go through the ritual of finding out if this guy is guilty or not guilty. Everybody thinks that he’s guilty, but one person tries to convince everybody that he’s not guilty and, well, I’ll let you watch the show.”
“12 Incompetent Jurors” features Logan Acevedo as Juror 8. He is the lone “not guilty” vote and spends the show trying to persuade the other jurors.
“He is what you would call an instigator,” Acevedo said. “He continuously wants to make the case go on and on, in a sense of him fulfilling some type of dream for himself to be a lawyer. And he tries to sway everyone to his side with his elaborate schemes.”
As in “12 Angry Men,” the entire play takes place in the deliberation room, with none of the actors leaving the stage for the entirety of the show. This requires every actor to never break character.
“It’s fun,” Acevedo said. “It keeps things lively. It keeps you on your toes. That’s what I think is so enjoyable about it.”
This is Gibbins first time directing, but he has been an active part of the Chief Theatre for many seasons.
“When I lived in California, I was in a couple movies,” he said. “One was a very low budget movie. I didn’t have to act too much because I played the grandfather of the bride at a Greek wedding reception with a very dysfunctional family, so I fit in pretty good there.”
“And then I was an extra in ‘Moneyball’ with Brad Pitt, and I enjoyed that,” Gibbins said. “When I got to Chiefland, I saw the theatre here and I really hadn’t done too much in plays since I was in high school. So, I thought it would be a good, fun time. I got my feet wet playing an ancestor in ‘The Addams Family’ and went from there.”
Other shows this season at the Chief have included well-known titles like “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
“It’s not a well-known play, but I feel those are the plays that stick out the most,” Acevedo said. “A play like this will just have the audience eating it up. This comedy would stick out more – in my opinion – than a well-known play. I think the audience will want to come back for more.”
“They will want to tell other people about it because they aren’t going to be expecting all these crazy, kooky characters, and that’s what going to stick out in people’s minds – all these characters to remember, and all these funny moments that people are going to be drawn to,” he said.
The cast includes Logan Acevedo, Elizabeth Burr, William Burr, Dawn Coffey, Kayla Coffey, Brandy Colon-Vega, Sierra Davis, Sage Gregory, Richard Kidd, Mac McKenzie, Sam Moran, M. Lanette Six and Tristen Vega.
Performances run through May 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. It is presented through special arrangement with Play Scripts. The Chief Theatre is located at 25 East Park Ave., Chiefland.
