The upcoming 2024 Presidential Election will be one of the most important elections of our time. It’s likely that Florida will have two or more high profile Presidential candidates in the primary race. Everyone, as voters, will be asked to participate in the selection of candidates for all open elected offices at the Federal, State and local levels of government.
As a U.S. citizen, you have the Constitutional right to have a voice in the election of those who represent you in our system of government.
There are many ways to get information on a candidate’s platform. One of the best ways, and probably the most truthful way, would be to attend our Marion County Republican Committee meetings. This is an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates who choose to talk directly to the voters.
The Marion County Republican Party Committee (MCREC) works tirelessly to have candidates join our meetings in a town hall forum. Candidates are invited to present themselves and their agenda.
It’s also an opportunity to have a question-and-answer period with the candidates and the officers of the MCREC. Recently, the Committee has had the opportunity to present Mayor Kent Guinn, Sheriff William “Billy” Woods, State Senator Waltz, along with other candidates who participated in the 2022 election for Federal, State and local offices.
The Marion County Republican Party meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at the Ocala Golf Club 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala. Meetings are called to order at 7 p.m. sharp.
All Republican voters are welcome to attend the meetings as guests and are encouraged to become registered members. The first meeting of 2023 will be on Feb. 20.
As a service note, the Ocala Golf Club offers a light dinner menu, for purchase, prior to the start of the meeting.
Come join us and get involved, this is your country. Be part of the process to choose who and how you would like to see it operate.
