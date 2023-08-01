It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayne Gilley at 81 years of age on Thursday, July 27, 2023 due to a severe stroke. Wayne was born in Cross City, Florida to Curtis & Ive Gilley. He was the fourth oldest of nine children.
Beloved husband to Elsie Gilley in 62 years of marriage and father to six children Tony Gilley, Terry Bellamy, Ellen Gilley, Trudy Guthrie, Tracy Gilley and Milinda Slaughter. He was the proud grandfather to Wendy Gilley-Tolle, Garrett Gapp, Vanessa Mason, Major Bellamy, Ashley Khan, JC Bellamy, Jared Phillips, Haley Below, Hannah Garber and Austin Slaughter and sixteen great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends.
He was a quiet and kind gentleman holding the highest integrity in family and life. He loved being on the water crabbing, hunting with his family and working in his wood shop.
Wayne was above all proud and loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Christian Center Church, 7961 W Green Acres St., Homosassa on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 am.
