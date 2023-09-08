In the aftermath of a major hurricane, like Idalia, opportunistic scammers have begun targeting residents in Crystal River, posing as law enforcement officers, city workers, or contractors, according to Crystal River Councilman Ken Brown. These scammers are preying on homeowners dealing with damaged property, offering costly services and making false claims.
According to Brown, reports from residents indicate that scammers are approaching homeowners who have placed damaged furnishings and debris curbside, falsely alleging code violations and threatening serious fines. Shortly thereafter, individuals operating dump trucks were offering to remove the materials, but at a steep price.
In a recent Chronicle editorial the editorial board issued a warning to residents to stay vigilant and provided advice on identifying potential scams related to housing construction and repairs. The key warning signs include:
- Unsolicited offers: Be cautious of individuals going door-to-door offering services.
- Unmarked vehicles: Legitimate workers usually arrive in vehicles with clear markings.
- No physical address: Be wary of businesses with only a post office or temporary address.
- Claims of being from out of the area: Scammers may falsely claim they are already working with other hurricane victims.
- "Special deals": Exercise caution when offered discounted repairs, particularly with claims of "leftover materials."
- Another red flag is when a contractor insists that a permit isn't necessary for the work they propose. Reputable contractors obtain permits for jobs requiring them, such as reroofing or major home repairs.
Beware of signing an "Assignment of Benefits" form, which gives the contractor direct access to insurance payments. Scammers use this tactic to bill insurance companies for work that was never completed or was unjustified. When insurers resist, contractors may file lawsuits, forcing insurers to decide between paying questionable claims or fighting costly legal battles.
Chris Evans, the Emergency Department Manager at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, highlighted a similar scam at a recent Crystal River council meeting. In one case, a contractor included a lien threat in the contract if payment was not received.
While not explicitly mentioned by Evans, it's known that subcontracting can lead to disputes where subcontractors may go unpaid even when the contractor has been paid. In such cases, subcontractors may resort to filing "mechanic’s liens" on the homeowner's property to recover owed funds.
If residents suspect a scam or encounter suspicious individuals, Chris Evans advised calling the non-emergency number of the Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121 for assistance.
Residents are encouraged to exercise caution, verify credentials, and seek legal advice when entering into contracts with unfamiliar individuals or companies, especially in the wake of a disaster when scams tend to proliferate. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from opportunistic scammers.
