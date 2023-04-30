Take Your Children to Work Day is a national educational experience for children to explore the workforce. Being exposed to various positions, children see what it may take to run a business or to complete a project or laborious task. Children are naturally observant and curious so bringing them to work can empower and inspire them to achieve their own dream careers.
The day came to be when Gloria Steinem and the Ms. Foundation for Women founded “National Take Your Daughters to Work Day” in 1993. According to TIME Magazine, the idea was to get employers and women to see women as employees, not just women. TIME Magazine also says those in the Ms. Foundation thought it’d be “a little day in New York” but the word apparently spread when Steinem stopped by and told Parade Magazine about the idea. Though the day was geared toward girls, many companies allowed both girls and boys to participate.
In 2003, the national day officially expanded to include boys so the day was renamed to “Take Your Children to Work Day.”
Wakulla showed up for the celebration and the local kids worked hard this past Take Your Children to Work Day, April 27. Check out some of our local kids participating in different positions and roles in the workforce!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.