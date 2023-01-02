Vessel safety check a step toward better boating in 2023

We would like to wish everyone a very happy new year! It has been said that yesterday has passed, and tomorrow is not guaranteed, so we must live in today.
There are many things you can do to help make each day you go out on the water a safer one. You can be prepared for the unexpected and know the steps to take should an emergency happen.
One of the best proactive things you can do is participate in a Vessel Safety Check. Vessels passing safety checks are awarded a U.S. Coast Guard/Auxiliary Decal that informs the Coast Guard/Auxiliary, Harbor Patrol, Sheriff, Police and other boating law-enforcement and safety agencies that your boat was in full compliance with all federal and state boating laws during a safety check for that year. Best of all every Vessel Safety Check is 100 percent free of charge!
The items checked include:
Life Jackets
Registration and numbering
Navigation lights
Ventilation
Fire extinguishers
Distress signals (flares, horn, etc.)
Battery cover and connections
All of these items are currently required by state and federal laws and, if missing or non-operating, can result in a citation if your vessel is inspected by the Coast Guard or other law enforcement agencies.
It is the mission of this program is to minimize the loss of life, personal injury, property damage and environmental impact associated with the use of recreational boats, through preventive means.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on FaceBook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
