May 5Denzel Crabtree - Country Music7:00 p.m.
May 6 Comedy Night at the Valerie7:00 p.m. 
May 12 Lewis & Young - Spring of Sci-Fi7:00 p.m. 
May 13 Lewis & Young - Spring of Sci-Fi 7:00 p.m. 
May 20School of Dance - Spring Gala2 & 4 p.m.
May 26 & 27Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery 7:30 p.m.
May 28Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery 3:30 p.m.
June 2 & 3Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery 7:30 p.m.
June 4Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery3:30 p.m.
June 11Dance Dynasty - Dance Recital3:30 p.m.
June 16 & 17The Valerie Players - California Suite 7:00 p.m.
June 18The Valerie Players - California Suite 2:00 p.m.
June 23 & 24The Valerie Players - California Suite 7:00 p.m.
June 25The Valerie Players - California Suite 2:00 p.m.
July 1Comedy Night at The Valerie7:00 p.m.
July 7Lewis & Young - Summer of Suspense7:00 p.m.
July 8Lewis & Young - Summer of Suspense 2:00 p.m.
July 29 Madelaine Fisher and the Southern Gypsy Band7:00 p.m.

