|May 5
|Denzel Crabtree - Country Music
|7:00 p.m.
|May 6
|Comedy Night at the Valerie
|7:00 p.m.
|May 12
|Lewis & Young - Spring of Sci-Fi
|7:00 p.m.
|May 13
|Lewis & Young - Spring of Sci-Fi
|7:00 p.m.
|May 20
|School of Dance - Spring Gala
|2 & 4 p.m.
|May 26 & 27
|Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery
|7:30 p.m.
|May 28
|Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery
|3:30 p.m.
|June 2 & 3
|Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery
|7:30 p.m.
|June 4
|Under Seige Enterprises - Murder Mystery
|3:30 p.m.
|June 11
|Dance Dynasty - Dance Recital
|3:30 p.m.
|June 16 & 17
|The Valerie Players - California Suite
|7:00 p.m.
|June 18
|The Valerie Players - California Suite
|2:00 p.m.
|June 23 & 24
|The Valerie Players - California Suite
|7:00 p.m.
|June 25
|The Valerie Players - California Suite
|2:00 p.m.
|July 1
|Comedy Night at The Valerie
|7:00 p.m.
|July 7
|Lewis & Young - Summer of Suspense
|7:00 p.m.
|July 8
|Lewis & Young - Summer of Suspense
|2:00 p.m.
|July 29
|Madelaine Fisher and the Southern Gypsy Band
|7:00 p.m.
