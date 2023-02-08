When World War II began, Black Americans were not allowed to enlist in the U.S. Navy’s defensive services. Instead, they were denied any kind of combat services and nautical training and relegated into labor pools. Black American men enlisted into the Navy by the thousands knowing they would be cooks, waiters and janitors whose functions were to be menial laborers, scrubbing decks and serving White enlistees and officers.
By January 1944, there were 100,000 Black American men serving in the Navy. Only 16 of the 100,000 were chosen for officer candidate training. Only 16!
The 16 chosen men, ranging in age from 23 to 36 years old, posted grades in officer candidate school that surpassed the grades of any previous class in Naval history.
These pioneer Black American Navy officers were granted their Navy whites and ensign bars in March 1944. But only one was ever given command of any kind of Navy vessel, and it was a non-combat vessel. The Navy remained segregated throughout the war.
Wallace “Wally” Monteque was a very bright, short and skinny 18-year-old white kid from Baltimore when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1944. About eight months later, Lt. Monteque was piloting a fighter plane known as the P-47 Thunderbolt during the fierce Battle of Leyte Gulf, off the east coast of the Philippine Islands.
Fighter pilot Monteque, at age 19, would earn notoriety, not by how many Japanese fighter planes he shot down. Wally became known for surviving a 1,500-foot free fall from his Thunderbolt after the plane’s engine was hit directly and exploded. The only means of ejecting from a Thunderbolt was by inverting the plane and springing the canopy.
Good luck failed Wally as his back whacked the tail of the falling plane, severely damaging his parachute pack. The chute didn’t open. Wally’s free fall of 1,500 feet, the equivalent of five football fields, ended when his combat boots hit the bottom of the Leyte Gulf.
The impact of being driven into the bottom of the sea resulted in his feet going right through the soles of his boots. The force of concussion from hitting the bottom of the sea fractured Wally’s leg bones, hips and also resulted in multiple compressed spinal fractures. The employed life preserver he wore (the “Mae West”) sent him shooting to the surface, blowing out both his ear drums. As he lay in the water of Leyte Gulf, Japanese planes flew overhead, strafing the water with bullets.
When it was “all hands on deck” during battle, one of the most dangerous tasks for a sailor was rescuing downed pilots out of the sea. It was the Black cooks and cleaning staff on board the battleships that volunteered for the terrifying job of rowing small boats across rough waters and under enemy fire to reach downed pilots.
Wally doesn’t recall any immediate pain resulting from his free fall. The pain came later. What Wally does remember of his rescue is the large Black hands of a sailor scooping him out of the water. The Black sailor cradled Wally in his massive arms and said convincingly, “Don’t you worry none, Baby. I got you now, and I ain’t putting you down.”
The Black sailor had witnessed Wally’s fall from the skies above and knew the short, skinny white boy fighter pilot from Baltimore was severely injured. As bullets strafed the surface of the sea, the Black sailors in the small boat rowed fiercely back to their ship. The big Black sailor carried Wally directly into the hospital ward of the ship and informed the doctor on duty that this kid pilot had experienced a free fall from his Thunderbolt into the sea and demanded he be attended to with haste. The Navy doctor complied.
Monteque, who passed on at age 88, was my sister’s father-in-law. Wally never tired of telling people about his free fall and rescue. Wally received medals for his service to his country. He always wondered if his rescuer, the big Black sailor, ever received one.
